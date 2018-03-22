Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including John Dowd, one of Donald Trump’s top personal lawyers, stepping down from the president’s legal team; Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his days-long silence in the midst of a data-mining scandal to acknowledge mistakes were made; the California Supreme Court rules that colleges owe their students safety and protection from foreseeable violence in the classroom; a team of biologists and entomologists buzzing with excitement after discovering the enzymes that determine how sensitive honeybees and bumblebees are to a certain pesticide; the European General Court chided EU Parliament for denying full access to meetings of what is known as a “trilogue,” and more.

National

1.) John Dowd, one of Donald Trump’s top personal lawyers, stepped down Thursday from the president’s legal team just days after calling for an immediate end to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

2.) With his company slapped with a second lawsuit in as many days over a data-mining scandal that likely influenced the 2016 presidential election, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his days-long silence to acknowledge mistakes were made.

Regional

5.) The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that colleges owe their students safety and protection from foreseeable violence in the classroom, reversing an appeals court’s finding that UCLA did not have a duty to protect a student who was attacked with a knife by a classmate in a chemistry lab.

6.) Recounting nearly a dozen cases of tragedy on New York City’s subway tracks, one woman who had a close call brought a federal class action Wednesday demanding safety reforms.

North Carolina asked the Fourth Circuit on Thursday to dismiss a lower court ruling that said the state pirated stock footage a Virginia company had shot of the 18th Century pirate ship the Queen Anne's Revenge.

Science

8.) A team of biologists and entomologists are buzzing with excitement after discovering the enzymes that determine how sensitive honeybees and bumblebees are to a certain pesticide, opening the potential to create pest-control substances that aren’t deadly to bees.

Research & Polls

9.) Republicans’ confidence in the state of the national economy has surged since the election of President Donald Trump, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.

International

10.) Emphatic that provisional legislative proposals are public records too, the European General Court chided EU Parliament on Thursday for denying full access to meetings of what is known as a “trilogue.”

