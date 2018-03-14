Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the results of a special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District remaining too close to call late Wednesday, hours after Democrat Conor Lamb declared victory; students in Florida and across the nation taking to the street to demand gun law reform; a New Orleans resident fights the city to protect a mural depicting a notorious comment made by President Donald Trump prior to a 2005 “Access Hollywood” interview; the Fifth Circuit ruling that a Texas law banning sanctuary cities can go into effect; Europe’s highest court ruled Wednesday that an environmental review is a suitable way to address health concerns over genetically modified foods, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District celebrates with his supporters at his election night party in Canonsburg, Pa., early Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

1.) The results of a special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District remain too close to call Wednesday morning, hours after Democrat Conor Lamb declared victory based on a narrow lead over Republican Rick Saccone.

Students rally in front of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Students walked out of school to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month’s massacre of 17 people at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2.) In Florida and across the nation, students demand gun reform. At the heart of a nationwide gun control rally, hundreds of students poured into the streets Wednesday outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of a Valentine’s Day mass shooting that has stirred a national debate.

An anti-Trump rally Tuesday evening in Beverly Hills had a festival-vibe to it as protesters danced to a live band play Latin American cumbias. The crowd of about 500 people cheered on speakers and ate bacon-wrapped hot dogs from street vendors. A downtown protest at 7th and Figueroa attracted over two dozen protesters. (Martin Macias Jr./CNS)

3.) For the first time since taking office, President Donald Trump visited California, inspecting border wall prototypes in San Diego and attending a high-priced fundraiser in Beverly Park. His visit was met with public protests across Los Angeles and sharp critique from state leaders.

The corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

4.) A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted a former Equifax executive on charges of insider trading stemming from his sale of nearly $1 million in shares before the company’s massive data breach was revealed to the public.

Larry Kudlow speaks at the New York State Republican Convention in Rye Brook, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

5.) President Donald Trump on Wednesday will name economist and CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow to be his new new chief economic adviser, replacing Gary Cohn.

Regional

“Access Hollywood” reporter Billy Bush, “Apprentice” host Donald Trump, and actress Arianne Zucker, in a 2005 hot mic recording released in October October 2016. (Screen grab via YouTube of Access Hollywood tape)

6.) A New Orleans resident who has been threatened with a fine and jail time if he does not remove a mural depicting a notorious comment made by President Donald Trump sued the city Tuesday for constitutional violations.

Joar Leifseth Ulsom of Norway leads his team into the finish chute in Nome, Alaska to win 46th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Photo courtesy Scott Slone/Planet Earth Adventures)

7.) A Norwegian flag waved in the background in the wee hours Wednesday, as Norway’s Joar Leifseth Ulsom crossed under the burled arch that marks the finish of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

In this Aug. 20, 2007 photo, author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

8.) The representative of the estate of famed American author Harper Lee sued a New York theater production company, accusing it of changing too much in its upcoming stage adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Protesters demonstrate outside the Texas Capitol in Austin against SB 4, an immigration bill, in 2017. A federal appeals court upheld most portions of the bill Tuesday. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

9.) A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit ruled Tuesday that a Texas law banning sanctuary cities can go into effect while the legal fight over the constitutionality of the measure continues in federal court.

A same-sex couple wedding cake topper. (Photo courtesy Wikipedia Commons)

10.) New York, California and 17 other states filed a brief with the Eighth Circuit arguing against a Minnesota couple who claim they should not be forced to make wedding videos for gay couples because of their religious beliefs.

International

11.)  Reviving a challenge to Monsanto’s marketing of food that contains genetically modified organisms, Europe’s highest court ruled Wednesday that an environmental review is a suitable way to address health concerns.

12.) Having already sold 10,000 pairs of its signature clog before obtaining registration of its design in the EU, Crocs failed Wednesday to overturn an invalidity judgment at the European General Court.

%d bloggers like this: