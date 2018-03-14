Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the results of a special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District remaining too close to call late Wednesday, hours after Democrat Conor Lamb declared victory; students in Florida and across the nation taking to the street to demand gun law reform; a New Orleans resident fights the city to protect a mural depicting a notorious comment made by President Donald Trump prior to a 2005 “Access Hollywood” interview; the Fifth Circuit ruling that a Texas law banning sanctuary cities can go into effect; Europe’s highest court ruled Wednesday that an environmental review is a suitable way to address health concerns over genetically modified foods, and more.

National

1.) The results of a special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District remain too close to call Wednesday morning, hours after Democrat Conor Lamb declared victory based on a narrow lead over Republican Rick Saccone.

2.) In Florida and across the nation, students demand gun reform. At the heart of a nationwide gun control rally, hundreds of students poured into the streets Wednesday outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of a Valentine’s Day mass shooting that has stirred a national debate.

3.) For the first time since taking office, President Donald Trump visited California, inspecting border wall prototypes in San Diego and attending a high-priced fundraiser in Beverly Park. His visit was met with public protests across Los Angeles and sharp critique from state leaders.

4.) A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted a former Equifax executive on charges of insider trading stemming from his sale of nearly $1 million in shares before the company’s massive data breach was revealed to the public.

5.) President Donald Trump on Wednesday will name economist and CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow to be his new new chief economic adviser, replacing Gary Cohn.

Regional

6.) A New Orleans resident who has been threatened with a fine and jail time if he does not remove a mural depicting a notorious comment made by President Donald Trump sued the city Tuesday for constitutional violations.

7.) A Norwegian flag waved in the background in the wee hours Wednesday, as Norway’s Joar Leifseth Ulsom crossed under the burled arch that marks the finish of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

8.) The representative of the estate of famed American author Harper Lee sued a New York theater production company, accusing it of changing too much in its upcoming stage adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

9.) A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit ruled Tuesday that a Texas law banning sanctuary cities can go into effect while the legal fight over the constitutionality of the measure continues in federal court.

10.) New York, California and 17 other states filed a brief with the Eighth Circuit arguing against a Minnesota couple who claim they should not be forced to make wedding videos for gay couples because of their religious beliefs.

International

11.) Reviving a challenge to Monsanto’s marketing of food that contains genetically modified organisms, Europe’s highest court ruled Wednesday that an environmental review is a suitable way to address health concerns.

12.) Having already sold 10,000 pairs of its signature clog before obtaining registration of its design in the EU, Crocs failed Wednesday to overturn an invalidity judgment at the European General Court.

