Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including one teenager being killed and two women injured in a series of explosions Monday morning in Austin, Texas; a federal judge gave President Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort more time to make the case for keeping court transcripts secret; California’s planned bullet train, one of the nation’s largest infrastructure projects, got a lot more expensive and will take years longer to come to fruition; Democrat Conor Lamb has taken the lead over Republican Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania’s closely watched special election in the state’s 18th Congressional District; several survivors of the 9/11 attacks and representatives of those killed brought a federal complaint against Saudi Arabia and Iran, alleging that the latter knew about the attacks, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) One teenager was killed and two women were injured in a series of explosions Monday morning that police say could be linked to a third bombing in Austin earlier this month.

2.) A federal judge gave President Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort more time Monday to make the case for keeping court transcripts secret.

Regional

4.) California’s planned bullet train, one of the nation’s largest infrastructure projects, just got a lot more expensive and will take years longer to come to fruition.

5.) Off-site monitoring of a fertility clinic in a Cleveland suburb failed to alert staff to rising temperatures in a storage tank that destroyed hundreds of eggs and embryos, three couples claim in class-action lawsuits.

6.) Urging state lawmakers to hike their taxes, clothing designer Eileen Fisher and Walt Disney’s great-niece will join a group of nearly three dozen wealthy New Yorkers for a demonstration Tuesday in Albany.

7.) A federal judge on Friday rejected a lawsuit claiming San Francisco State University has “systematically instilled’ anti-Jewish hostility on campus.

8.) Democrat Conor Lamb has taken the lead over Republican Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania’s closely watched special election in the state’s 18th Congressional District, according to the a new Monmouth University Poll.

9.) Counsel for a seat belt manufacturer asked the 11th Circuit on Friday to affirm the dismissal of a widow’s lawsuit over an alleged defective seat belt.

International

10.) Several survivors of the 9/11 attacks and representatives of those killed brought a federal complaint against Saudi Arabia and Iran, alleging that the latter knew about the attacks and helped plan and coordinate them.

Like this: Like Loading...