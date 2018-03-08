Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge in Virginia setting a July 10 trial date for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on charges of bank and tax fraud; President Donald Trump announcing new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum; a federal judge admonishing the secretary of state and his legal team over matters of evidence in a trial over Kansas voter ID law; a new study urges journalists, academics and tech companies to examine and combat the dissemination of fake news; a magistrate with Europe’s highest court determines an Irish court should be allowed to protect one of its citizens from a judgment abroad of which the man did not receive prior notice, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

1.) A federal judge in Virginia on Thursday set a July 10 trial date for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on charges of bank and tax fraud associated with work he performed for Ukrainian lobbyists.

A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

2.) Defying the wishes and warnings of congressional Republicans and business groups, President Donald Trump on Thursday announced new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Regional

Former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Richard Cordray announcing he is a Democratic candidate for Ohio governor Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at “Lilly’s Kitchen Table” Restaurant in Grove City, Ohio. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

3.) In the first official Democratic debate for Ohio governor, three candidates tried Wednesday night to take the sheen off the front-runner by bringing up his ties to the National Rifle Association and calling for stricter gun-control laws after the high school massacre in Florida. This year’s race is a test for Democrats in a pro-gun state.

VA Senate candidates from left: Freitas, Kaine and Stewart via their Facebook pages

4.) A new statewide poll shows President Donald Trump and his policies are deeply unpopular in Virginia, but that hasn’t stopped Republicans from entering the state’s 2018 Senate primary contest to take on the popular Democratic incumbent, Tim Kaine.

In this Jan. 4, 2018 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during an interview in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
5.) Day 2 of the bench trial over Kansas voter ID law resembled Day 1, with a federal judge admonishing the secretary of state and his legal team over matters of evidence.

6.) Quoting from “Othello,” then rather painfully imitating it, a California appeals court affirmed judgment Wednesday for an insurer that refused to cover a wine collector’s purchase of millions of dollars of counterfeit wine from a “villainous wine collector.”

A new study published Thursday, March 8, 2018, in the journal Science shows that false information on the social media network travels six times faster than the truth and reaches far more people. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

7.)  As the United States continues to grapple with fake news disseminated during the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, a new study urges journalists, academics and tech companies to examine and combat such misinformation campaigns.

International

The Four Courts in Dublin, home to the Supreme Court and High Court. (Photo by Kieranlynam via Wikipedia Commons)

8.) An Irish court should be allowed to protect one of its citizens from a judgment abroad of which the man did not receive prior notice, a magistrate with Europe’s highest court determined Thursday.

 

%d bloggers like this: