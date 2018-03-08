Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge in Virginia setting a July 10 trial date for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on charges of bank and tax fraud; President Donald Trump announcing new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum; a federal judge admonishing the secretary of state and his legal team over matters of evidence in a trial over Kansas voter ID law; a new study urges journalists, academics and tech companies to examine and combat the dissemination of fake news; a magistrate with Europe’s highest court determines an Irish court should be allowed to protect one of its citizens from a judgment abroad of which the man did not receive prior notice, and more.

National

1.) A federal judge in Virginia on Thursday set a July 10 trial date for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on charges of bank and tax fraud associated with work he performed for Ukrainian lobbyists.

2.) Defying the wishes and warnings of congressional Republicans and business groups, President Donald Trump on Thursday announced new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Regional

3.) In the first official Democratic debate for Ohio governor, three candidates tried Wednesday night to take the sheen off the front-runner by bringing up his ties to the National Rifle Association and calling for stricter gun-control laws after the high school massacre in Florida. This year’s race is a test for Democrats in a pro-gun state.

4.) A new statewide poll shows President Donald Trump and his policies are deeply unpopular in Virginia, but that hasn’t stopped Republicans from entering the state’s 2018 Senate primary contest to take on the popular Democratic incumbent, Tim Kaine.

5.) , with a federal judge admonishing the secretary of state and his legal team over matters of evidence. Day 2 of the bench trial over Kansas voter ID law resembled Day 1 , with a federal judge admonishing the secretary of state and his legal team over matters of evidence.

6.) Quoting from “Othello,” then rather painfully imitating it, a California appeals court affirmed judgment Wednesday for an insurer that refused to cover a wine collector’s purchase of millions of dollars of counterfeit wine from a “villainous wine collector.”

International

8.) An Irish court should be allowed to protect one of its citizens from a judgment abroad of which the man did not receive prior notice, a magistrate with Europe’s highest court determined Thursday.

