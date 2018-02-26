Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the U.S. Supreme Court rejecting the Trump administration’s request to take up its challenge to a court order blocking the White House from shutting down the DACA program; Justice Neil Gorsuch remained silent as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over union nonmembers paying fees; a federal judge stopping construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline though the Atchafalaya River Basin; a judge holds New York City taxi authorities trampled the First Amendment by blocking video advertisements in Lyft and Uber cars; researchers tracking a wide array of marine animals discovered surprising similarities in how the different animals move, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Trump administration’s request to take up its challenge to a court order blocking the White House from shutting down a program that shields more than 700,000 young immigrants from deportation.

2.) His deciding vote is expected to deal a blow to public unions, but Justice Neil Gorsuch remained silent Monday as familiar ideological lines divided the Supreme Court at oral arguments over union nonmembers paying fees.

3.) Denying an acquittal to Martin Shkreli, a federal judge ruled Monday that the former pharmaceutical executive’s securities fraud caused more than $10 million in losses.

Regional

4.) A federal judge Friday stopped construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline though the Atchafalaya River Basin, one of North America’s “ecological crown jewels” and largest swamp, pending a final ruling.

5.) Two local chapters of the Operating Engineers of Wisconsin claim a law championed by Governor Scott Walker that significantly limits the collective-bargaining rights of state employees violates their First Amendment rights.

Science

10.) Researchers tracking a wide array of marine animals discovered surprising similarities in how the different animals move.

Like this: Like Loading...