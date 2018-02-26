Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the U.S. Supreme Court rejecting the Trump administration’s request to take up its challenge to a court order blocking the White House from shutting down the DACA program; Justice Neil Gorsuch remained silent as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over union nonmembers paying fees; a federal judge stopping construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline though the Atchafalaya River Basin; a judge holds New York City taxi authorities trampled the First Amendment by blocking video advertisements in Lyft and Uber cars; researchers tracking a wide array of marine animals discovered surprising similarities in how the different animals move, and more.

National

The Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

1.) The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Trump administration’s request to take up its challenge to a court order blocking the White House from shutting down a program that shields more than 700,000 young immigrants from deportation.

George Emilio Sanchez, center, and Angela Dunn, right, both with the Professional Staff Congress for the City University of New York (CUNY), rally in support of unions outside of the Supreme Court, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2.) His deciding vote is expected to deal a blow to public unions, but Justice Neil Gorsuch remained silent Monday as familiar ideological lines divided the Supreme Court at oral arguments over union nonmembers paying fees.

This courtroom sketch shows former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli, left, seated next to his lawyer Ben Brafman in federal court, Friday Feb. 23, 2018 in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

3.) Denying an acquittal to Martin Shkreli, a federal judge ruled Monday that the former pharmaceutical executive’s securities fraud caused more than $10 million in losses.

Regional

4.) A federal judge Friday stopped construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline though the Atchafalaya River Basin, one of North America’s “ecological crown jewels” and largest swamp, pending a final ruling.

A screen grab from a Wisconsin Operating Engineers – Training Campus Tour video. (via YouTube)

5.) Two local chapters of the Operating Engineers of Wisconsin claim a law championed by Governor Scott Walker that significantly limits the collective-bargaining rights of state employees violates their First Amendment rights.

Twins, Corbin and Cameron Myers, 3, wave to supporters that honk as they past the teachers protest near North Marion High School, in Rachel, W.Va., on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (Tammy Shriver/Times-West Virginian via AP)

6.) West Virginia’s statewide teacher strike was expected to continue Monday, with school doors closed to 277,000 students in all of the state’s 55 counties.

A self-driving Uber sits ready to take journalists for a ride during a media preview in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

7.) New York City taxi authorities trampled the First Amendment by blocking video advertisements in Lyft and Uber cars, a federal judge ruled.

Michelle Gridley, right, assists Bunky Durham as he prepares to cast his ballot at Villa De Oro Recreation Center Club House in Bakersfield, Calif. (Casey Christie/The Bakersfield Californian via AP, File)
8.) In a rare challenge of a California voting district, a federal judge sided with residents that Kern County “dilutes” Latino voters’ influence through discriminatory district lines drawn in 2011.
Recovered double eagle gold coins recovered from the SS Central America on display at the Long Beach Convention Center. (Nathan Solis, Courthouse News Service)
9.) A shipment of 19th century California gold took the long way home after a shipwreck stranded the treasure on the bottom of the ocean in 1857, only to be recovered and displayed at a trade show in Southern California about 160 years later.

Science

The black-footed albatross is among the many marine species researchers have been able to track using satellite tags. (Dan Costa)

10.) Researchers tracking a wide array of marine animals discovered surprising similarities in how the different animals move.

 

