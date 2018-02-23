Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) A former Trump campaign official indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller in connection to his probe of Russia meddling in the 2016 election pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy against the United States and one count of making a false a statement to the FBI agents.

2.) Bowing to pressure from state officials, the Department of Interior significantly altered its bid to reorganize how it manages public lands and the national park system.

3.) Florida Governor Rick Scott rolled out a plan to address school shootings on Friday, amid growing outrage over the Parkland school shooting and inaction by the Republican-led Florida Legislature.

4.) Protesters slammed draft offshore-oil and gas-lease plans by the Trump administration at a public meeting Wednesday in Alaska.

Regional

5.) Democratic gubernatorial candidates vying to replace Gov. Jerry Brown in November debated in San Diego Thursday night how to maintain the Golden State’s strict gun laws and reduce poverty.

6.) Houston-area police are on edge after the social media-fueled fallout from the Florida shootings led to the arrest of students who threatened campus violence, and one superintendent said students who ditch class to protest gun laws will be punished.

7.) Five churches and a Christian radio station sued a Wisconsin city, claiming its recently passed nondiscrimination ordinance protecting transgender residents should not apply to them.

Science

8.) A group of serpent-like amphibians has developed tightly packed glands that enable them to burrow rapidly and hide from predators, according to a new report.

Research & Polls

9.) A week after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a Florida high school, a new poll finds that a large majority of Americans favor stricter gun-control laws.

International

10.) President Donald Trump unveiled new sanctions against North Korea Friday morning during an address before the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington.

