Top CNS stories for today including special counsel Robert Mueller filing new charges against former Trump campaign staffers Paul Manafort and Rick Gates; attorneys general from 24 states file a legal challenge to the Federal Communication Commission’s repeal of net neutrality rules; as the economy booms and downtown Los Angeles rides a wave of revitalization, surrounding neighborhoods face rising housing costs and gentrification that threaten residents’ way of life; an Israeli art collector wants a U.S. judge to declare that he has a valid title to an ancient Roman statue claimed by the Turkish cultural ministry; new research reveals that changes in the Antarctic Ocean led to the rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels at the end of the last ice age, and more.

National

1.) The U.S. population of Mexican wolves in the wild grew by one last year, from 113 to 114, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, far fewer than the 750 wild wolves that environmentalists say are needed to sustain the species.

2.) Federal regulators Wednesday held the last of the scheduled information sessions intended to explain President Donald Trump’s plan to dramatically expand offshore drilling in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and Gulf of Mexico.

3.) The Federal Communications Commission published its official order repealing net neutrality rules into the Federal Register Thursday, prompting New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to immediately challenge the repeal along with 23 other attorneys general.

4.) Special counsel Robert Mueller filed new charges on Thursday against former Trump campaign staffers Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

Regional

5.) A federal jury in San Antonio found Texas State Senator Carlos Uresti guilty Thursday on all 11 felony charges he faced for running a Ponzi scheme that took millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors.

6.) A former Arkansas judge was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for dismissing minor criminal cases in exchange for nude photographs or sexual favors from male defendants.

7.) As the economy booms and downtown Los Angeles rides a wave of revitalization, surrounding neighborhoods – including historic Boyle Heights – face rising housing costs and gentrification that threaten residents’ way of life.

Science

8.) New research reveals that changes in the Antarctic Ocean led to the rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels at the end of the last ice age.

International

9.) The Scotch Whisky Association has a steep climb to show that the German company Glen Buchenbach is trying to pass its whiskey off as a spirit from the highlands, an EU magistrate said Thursday.

10.) In a globe-hopping art lawsuit, an Israeli art collector wants a U.S. judge to declare that he has a valid title to an ancient Roman statue of an Anatolian goddess claimed by the Turkish cultural ministry.

