Top CNS stories for today including the Senate striking down four competing immigration proposals, ending a long-awaited immigration debate without passing a bill; the Fourth Circuit ruling President Trump’s latest travel ban targeting individuals from six Muslin-majority countries unconstitutionally discriminates against practitioners of the Islamic faith; the Fifth Circuit affirming that Texas’ biggest county unconstitutionally imposes cash bail on poor misdemeanor defendants; a new study finds household cleaners, paints, perfumes and other chemical products that feature compounds refined from petroleum now contribute about as much to urban air pollution as vehicle emissions, and more.

National

1.) The Senate Thursday struck down four competing immigration proposals, ending a long-awaited week of immigration debate without passing a bill.

2.) The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved four of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, including a nominee to the Seventh Circuit who did not receive approval from one of his home-state senators.

3.) The Fourth Circuit ruled Thursday that President Trump’s latest travel ban targeting individuals from six Muslin-majority countries unconstitutionally discriminates against practitioners of the Islamic faith.

4.) America’s fifth largest bank must pay a $528 million penalty after admitting Thursday that its failure to file a suspicious-activity report on one of its customers was willful, and that it failed to address money-laundering threats.

Regional

5.) The Fifth Circuit affirmed Wednesday that Texas’ biggest county unconstitutionally imposes cash bail on poor misdemeanor defendants, but vacated an injunction requiring the county to release them from custody within 24 hours.

6.) A Seventh Circuit judge who personally opposes abortion dominated questioning at a hearing Thursday on Indiana’s law banning abortions motivated by a fetus’ gender, race or disability, which primarily impacts women seeking to abort rather than have a baby with Down syndrome.

7.) The federal government sued Arizona on Wednesday, claiming the state failed to give absentee voters enough time to consider the finalized and official ballot ahead of a Democratic special primary election.

Science

9.) Household cleaners, paints, perfumes and other chemical products that feature compounds refined from petroleum now contribute about as much to urban air pollution as vehicle emissions, a new study finds.

International

10.) Social media platforms – in particular Facebook and Twitter – haven’t gone far enough to comply with EU consumer-protection laws, the European Commission said Thursday.

