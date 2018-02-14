Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Chicago’s court clerk failing to comply with an injunction that forbids her from withholding press access to electronically filed court pleadings; former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates appears in court Wednesday with the three attorneys who want off his high-profile case; a developer who whitewashed iconic graffiti work at the warehouse buildings known as 5Pointz in Queens must pay the artists nearly $7 million in damages; a new study finds rapid growth in shale gas development through fracking has hindered the reproductive success of songbirds, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) As many as seven people have died and 14 were reportedly wounded by a gunman who opened fire Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A suspect, described by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel as a former student of the school, is in custody.

2.) In a First Amendment case for the digital age, Chicago’s court clerk has failed to comply with an injunction that forbids her from withholding press access to electronically filed court pleadings. On Tuesday, a federal judge refused to stay that injunction while the clerk appeals to the Seventh Circuit.

Regional

5.) A developer who whitewashed iconic graffiti work at the warehouse buildings known as 5Pointz in Queens must pay the artists nearly $7 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Science

8.) Rapid growth in shale gas development through fracking has hindered the reproductive success of songbirds, according to a new study.

Research & Polls

9.) While Republicans’ views of the FBI have slipped over the past year, a majority of Americans still hold favorable opinions of federal agencies, the Pew Research Center reported Wednesday, including the bureau at the center of the Russia investigation.

International

10.) Amid a startling rise in nationalism across the European Union after an influx of refugees from war-torn Syria and Northern Africa, the European Commission on Wednesday greenlighted signature-gathering for an initiative aimed at stopping the backlash against migrants.

Like this: Like Loading...