Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Chicago’s court clerk failing to comply with an injunction that forbids her from withholding press access to electronically filed court pleadings; former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates appears in court Wednesday with the three attorneys who want off his high-profile case; a developer who whitewashed iconic graffiti work at the warehouse buildings known as 5Pointz in Queens must pay the artists nearly $7 million in damages; a new study finds rapid growth in shale gas development through fracking has hindered the reproductive success of songbirds, and more.

National

Students stream out of Marjorie Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida. (Screenshot from televised coverage on WSVN in Miami.)

1.)  As many as seven people have died and 14 were reportedly wounded by a gunman who opened fire Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A suspect, described by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel as a former student of the school, is in custody.

2.) In a First Amendment case for the digital age, Chicago’s court clerk has failed to comply with an injunction that forbids her from withholding press access to electronically filed court pleadings. On Tuesday, a federal judge refused to stay that injunction while the clerk appeals to the Seventh Circuit.

Rick Gates, departs federal court in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
3.) Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates appeared in court Wednesday with the three attorneys who want off his high-profile case.
4.)  President Donald Trump’s second nominee to the 10th Circuit breezed through a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, telling senators he would follow precedent and be careful not to let his personal views impact his decision-making if confirmed to the bench.

Regional

5.) A developer who whitewashed iconic graffiti work at the warehouse buildings known as 5Pointz in Queens must pay the artists nearly $7 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Texas Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke, second from right, poses for a photo following a town hall meeting at a restaurant in Falfurrias, Texas on Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

6.) Three-term Congressman Beto O’Rourke said he outraised Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz by $500,000 last cycle, the latest step in O’Rourke’s uphill battle to become the first Democrat to win statewide office in Texas since the 1990s.

Freshman Virginia Delegate Danica Roem flanked by fellow Democrats at a recent House General Laws subcommittee hearing. (Photo by Brad Kutner)

7.) More than a dozen new democratic legislators entered the Virginia General Assembly this year, and while many of the issues they ran on have failed to gain traction in a body the GOP has dominated for decades, their presence in the assembly chamber is already having an impact.

Science

A Louisiana waterthrush at Brighton Dam in Maryland. (Badjoby via Wikipedia)

8.) Rapid growth in shale gas development through fracking has hindered the reproductive success of songbirds, according to a new study.

Research & Polls

9.) While Republicans’ views of the FBI have slipped over the past year, a majority of Americans still hold favorable opinions of federal agencies, the Pew Research Center reported Wednesday, including the bureau at the center of the Russia investigation.

International

Italian border police officers escort sub-Saharan men on their way to a relocation center, after arriving in the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel at the port of Augusta, in Sicily, Italy, with hundreds of migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, file)

10.) Amid a startling rise in nationalism across the European Union after an influx of refugees from war-torn Syria and Northern Africa, the European Commission on Wednesday greenlighted signature-gathering for an initiative aimed at stopping the backlash against migrants.

 

