Nightly Brief

Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump nominating nine new federal judges, including four to seats on federal appeals courts across the country; the infrastructure plan unveiled by President Trump facing a dubious reception from economists; a federal judge ruling that Houston arbitrarily refused to let a strip club join a settlement authorizing topless lap dances; researchers in the United Kingdom discovering how climate change alters the way key culinary plant species; a new study finds that sea-level rise is increasing rapidly, and more.

National

President Donald Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

1.) President Donald Trump on Monday nominated nine new federal judges, including four to seats on federal appeals courts across the country.

In this July 9, 2017 photo, Amtrak workers continue ongoing infrastructure renewal work beneath Penn Station in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

2.) The infrastructure plan unveiled Monday by President Trump faced a dubious reception from economists who said it fails to allocate enough federal dollars to support its aspirations.

Senior citizens at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

3.) A class action claims AARP is pocketing millions by duping unsuspecting seniors and disabled individuals into paying artificially inflated prices for Medicaid supplemental health insurance policies.

Regional

The interior of the Satin Dolls strip club, which served as the filming location for the Bada Bing strip club scenes for “The Sopranos.” (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

4.) A federal judge ruled Friday that Houston arbitrarily refused to let a strip club join a settlement authorizing topless lap dances, and blasted the city for pursuing a court order that forced the club to shut down.

In this Jan. 20, 2017 photo, Vanessa Trump arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP, File)

5.) A preliminary analysis of the mysterious white powder mailed Monday to Donald Trump Jr. indicates that the substance is not hazardous, New York City police said.

6.) The Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania legislature on Friday night submitted a new statewide map of congressional districts to the state’s Democratic governor. The map is intended to replace a districting plan declared unconstitutional by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

7.)  Democratic challengers to Dallas County’s Republican District Attorney Faith Johnson blasted her leadership during a candidates’ forum Saturday, criticizing her office’s lack of transparency and its treatment of crime victims.

Science

Cabbages growing in a garden, one of many culinary planets threatened by global warming.

8.) Researchers in the United Kingdom are discovering how climate change alters the way key culinary plant species function during higher than normal temperatures, and it’s not good, based on findings released Monday in the journal Molecular Plant.

In this Oct. 29, 2012 photo, seawater floods the entrance to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in New York in the wake of Superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/ John Minchillo)

9.) Twenty-five years of satellite data reveal that sea-level rise is increasing rapidly and by the end of the century could be twice as high as some climate models project, a new study finds.

Research & Polls

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

10.) In late October 1973, President Richard Nixon ordered the firing of special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who was investigating Nixon’s potential role in the Watergate break-in. A Gallup poll taken afterward found the number of Americans who wanted Nixon impeached jumped dramatically.

