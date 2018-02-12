Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump nominating nine new federal judges, including four to seats on federal appeals courts across the country; the infrastructure plan unveiled by President Trump facing a dubious reception from economists; a federal judge ruling that Houston arbitrarily refused to let a strip club join a settlement authorizing topless lap dances; researchers in the United Kingdom discovering how climate change alters the way key culinary plant species; a new study finds that sea-level rise is increasing rapidly, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Donald Trump on Monday nominated nine new federal judges, including four to seats on federal appeals courts across the country.

2.) The infrastructure plan unveiled Monday by President Trump faced a dubious reception from economists who said it fails to allocate enough federal dollars to support its aspirations.

3.) A class action claims AARP is pocketing millions by duping unsuspecting seniors and disabled individuals into paying artificially inflated prices for Medicaid supplemental health insurance policies.

Regional

4.) A federal judge ruled Friday that Houston arbitrarily refused to let a strip club join a settlement authorizing topless lap dances, and blasted the city for pursuing a court order that forced the club to shut down.

5.) A preliminary analysis of the mysterious white powder mailed Monday to Donald Trump Jr. indicates that the substance is not hazardous, New York City police said.

6.) The Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania legislature on Friday night submitted a new statewide map of congressional districts to the state’s Democratic governor. The map is intended to replace a districting plan declared unconstitutional by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Science

8.) Researchers in the United Kingdom are discovering how climate change alters the way key culinary plant species function during higher than normal temperatures, and it’s not good, based on findings released Monday in the journal Molecular Plant.

9.) Twenty-five years of satellite data reveal that sea-level rise is increasing rapidly and by the end of the century could be twice as high as some climate models project, a new study finds.

Research & Polls

10.) In late October 1973, President Richard Nixon ordered the firing of special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who was investigating Nixon’s potential role in the Watergate break-in. A Gallup poll taken afterward found the number of Americans who wanted Nixon impeached jumped dramatically.

Like this: Like Loading...