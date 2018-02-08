Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Senate Judiciary Committee approving four of president Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, including a Louisiana federal judge up for a spot on the Fifth Circuit; the California Coastal Commission vowing to fight the Trump administration’s offshore drilling program; voters in North Carolina filing an emergency motion asking a state court to order that election districts crafted by a court-appointed special master be put into effect in time for upcoming state elections; a federal judge extended a dispute over cattle grazing in Central California, allowing clean-water and forest-mismanagement claims to stand against federal regulators, and more.

National

1.) The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved four of president Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, including a Louisiana federal judge up for a spot on the Fifth Circuit.

2.) The California Coastal Commission vowed to fight the Trump administration’s offshore drilling program during its Wednesday meeting, outlining its battle plans as the sole California agency that has authority over oil and gas leasing in federal waters.

3.) Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Thursday he does not see a path forward during the Trump administration for a sweeping bipartisan criminal justice reform bill a being prepared for consideration next week.

4.) During his second day of testimony in the Waymo-Uber trade secrets trial, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said the ride-hailing company and Google had a “little brother, big brother” relationship that soured after Uber launched its self-driving car venture with Carnegie Mellon University.

Regional

5.) Coming up billions short of a projected $16 billion price tag, California officials said Wednesday they would move forward, at least initially, with a smaller project to fix the state’s outdated water-delivery system.

6.) Voters in North Carolina filed an emergency motion Wednesday asking a state court to order that election districts crafted by a court-appointed special master be put into effect in time for upcoming state elections.

7.) Religious leaders and churches filed an appeal to the Seventh Circuit on Thursday, challenging a federal judge’s decision to strike down a nearly 65-year-old income tax exemption for housing for members of the clergy.

8.) A federal judge extended a dispute over cattle grazing in Central California on Wednesday, allowing clean-water and forest-mismanagement claims to stand against federal regulators.

International

9.) Dozens of members of an online forum that used the slogan “In Fraud We Trust” face charges of buying and selling stolen identifications on the deep web.

10.) A Latvian man pleaded guilty Tuesday to participating in a “scareware” hacking scheme that targeted visitors to the website of Minnesota’s largest newspaper and tried to trick them into buying a fake antivirus program.

