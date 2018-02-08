Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Senate leadership announcing a two-year bipartisan budget agreement; candidates jostling to replace Governor Jerry Brown detailed their fixes for the nation’s most populous state; families who have lived in the mountains around Roanoke, Virginia for generations are fighting the development of a new pipeline in the area to ensure they are treated fairly during the eminent domain process; ousted Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick tells a court he discussed buying a nonexistent company from Waymo’s lead self-driving engineer to speed his company’s development of the cars; a new study finds plaintiffs in federal sex-discrimination employment lawsuits are more likely to win financial settlements and pretrial rulings if women judges are presiding over their cases, and more.

National

1.) Senate leadership on Wednesday announced a two-year bipartisan budget agreement that lifts mandatory caps on government spending that could make it easier for Congress to pass future funding packages.

2.) Echoing the spectacles of totalitarian regimes, President Donald Trump’s plan for a military parade bewildered historians and veterans groups alike Wednesday.

3.) Lack of cohesion at the Department of Homeland Security is creating vulnerability and some confusion in the national security framework, officials told Congress on Wednesday.

Regional

4.) Juggling climate change, environmental policy and California’s mounting housing crisis, candidates jostling to replace Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday detailed their fixes for the nation’s most populous state.

5.) Families who have lived in the mountains around Roanoke, Virginia for generations are fighting the development of a new pipeline in the area, not on strictly environmental grounds, but to ensure they are treated fairly during the eminent domain process.

6.) Eli Zabar, an heir to one of the royal families of New York City delicatessens, claims in court that his Upper East Side landlord is ousting tenants through a pattern of harassment and neglect.

7.) On the second day of a trade-secrets war between Waymo and Uber, ousted Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick said he discussed buying a nonexistent company from Waymo’s lead self-driving engineer to speed his company’s development of the cars.

Science

8.) Ultraviolet radiation at the level scientists believe Earth experienced 252 million years ago during the planet’s largest mass extinction event can temporarily sterilize pine trees, according to a new study that supports the theory that ozone depletion contributed to the die-off.

Research & Polls

9.) Plaintiffs in federal sex-discrimination employment lawsuits are more likely to win financial settlements and pretrial rulings if women judges are presiding over their cases, according to a study to be published in the Journal of Labor Economics.

International

10.) The California subsidiary of Netherlands-based Rabobank Wednesday pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy charge related to its anti-money laundering program, an agreement in which the bank forfeited over $368 million – the largest financial penalty ever paid in the Southern District of California.

