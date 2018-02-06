Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Senate leadership announcing they are close to reaching a long-term bipartisan budget agreement; New York and nearly a dozen other states sued the Trump administration Tuesday for suspending a 2015 rule that was billed as a long-overdue update intended to improve protections under the Clean Water Act; two separate rulings released by the Ohio Supreme Court dealt a serious blow to the state’s abortion providers; a new satellite-based early warning system could provide accurate information on the size and epicenter of an earthquake moments after it initially occurs, which similar tools often cannot capture, and more.

National

1.) With the House of Representatives prepared to take up a short-term government funding package as early as Tuesday, Senate leadership said they are close to reaching a long-term bipartisan budget agreement.

2.) New York and nearly a dozen other states sued the Trump administration Tuesday for suspending a 2015 rule that was billed as a long-overdue update intended to improve protections to lakes, rivers, and wetlands under the Clean Water Act.

3.) As crytocurrencies flood mainstream investment circles, financial regulators told Congress on Tuesday that multiple agencies are working together on confronting the emerging industry.

4.) Trump University students will finally see their payday, after a Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday found a federal judge did not abuse his discretion in approving the $25 million settlement and rejecting a single opt-out request made by a Florida attorney.

Regional

5.) Two separate rulings released Tuesday by the Ohio Supreme Court dealt a serious blow to the state’s abortion providers, including revoking the medical license of the last abortion provider in the northwest part of the Buckeye State.

6.) Well-known artist Robert Cenedella claims in a $100 million lawsuit that the Met, Whitney, MOMA and other museums mostly show solo exhibitions by artists represented by just five galleries due to close financial ties between the museums and galleries that prevent other artists from getting their work shown.

7.) Opening arguments Monday in the criminal trial of a woman accused of smuggling 250 pounds of rare and endangered sea creatures into the United States from Mexico raised questions about what she knew about her boyfriend’s seafood business.

Science

8.) A new satellite-based early warning system could provide accurate information on the size and epicenter of an earthquake moments after it initially occurs, which similar tools often cannot capture.

International

9.) Stomping on Christian Louboutin’s trademark for red-soled shoes, an EU magistrate focused Tuesday on a law that excludes shapes from protection.

10.) Swedish authorities no longer want WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange extradited on sexual-misconduct allegations, but a judge found no reason Tuesday to lift the warrant issued for him in London.

