Top CNS stories for today including Chicago’s court clerk appealing a federal district court opinion that ordered contemporaneous access to new electronic filings under the First Amendment. The clerk’s action pushes the issue up to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals; immigration reform set to be introduced Monday by Senators John McCain and Chris Coons drew a swift rebuke from the president for its omission of funding for a wall on the southern border; Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito refused to take up a Pennsylvania redistricting fight, dealing a blow to lawmakers who are on deadline to redraw a congressional map gerrymandered for the GOP; a new study finds that San Diego’s growing immigrant population accounted for a quarter of all contributions to the local economy and paid billions in taxes, and more.

National

1.) Chicago’s court clerk is appealing a federal district court opinion that ordered contemporaneous access to new electronic filings under the First Amendment. The clerk’s action pushes the issue up to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

2.) Immigration reform set to be introduced Monday by Senators John McCain and Chris Coons drew swift rebuke from the president Monday for its omission of funding for a wall on the southern border.

3.) Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito refused to take up a Pennsylvania redistricting fight Monday, dealing a blow to lawmakers who are on deadline to redraw a congressional map gerrymandered for the GOP.

Regional

5.) A 73-year-old typewriter and a stuffed marlin joined court files and office furniture in the new $556 million state-of-the-art courthouse in San Diego over the weekend, closing the doors on the 56-year-old asbestos-riddled building that sits on an earthquake fault.

6.) In a push to open up beaches along the New Jersey Shore, state lawmakers voted unanimously Monday to adopt a law based on centuries-old doctrine from the Roman Empire.

7.) Federal investigators are scrutinizing a railroad switch that appears to have been locked in the wrong position as the cause of a train collision early Sunday in central South Carolina that left two people dead and up to 116 others injured.

Research & Polls

10.) A new study finds that San Diego’s growing immigrant population accounted for a quarter of all contributions to the local economy and paid billions in taxes.

