Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) The White House denied involvement Monday after news broke that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told staffers this morning that he is stepping down from his post, effective immediately.

2.) Calling out U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement for actions she called “unnecessarily cruel,” a federal judge ordered the immediate release Monday of activist Ravi Ragbir.

3.) More than a century of energy colonialism by the United States has exacerbated the chaotic aftermath of Hurricane Maria’s pummeling of Puerto Rico, a new study argues.

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of Union address on Tuesday and use his appearance before a joint session of Congress to roll out a $1 trillion plan for nationwide infrastructure improvements and solicit support for proposed changes to the nation's immigration system that has been roundly criticized by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Regional

5.) A federal judge seemed likely to advance a lawsuit arising from an outbreak of the rodent-carried hantavirus at Yosemite National Park in 2012.

6.) After a massive fire killed 13 in the Bronx last month, survivors and relatives of some of the victims set the stage in court Friday for what could be a $200 million lawsuit against New York City.

7.) The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles joined forces ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, asking a Minnesota judge to grant local police the power to seize counterfeit merchandise and tickets.

Research & Polls

8.) California’s voter-backed reform that downgraded certain crimes to misdemeanors four years ago has helped shrink the disparity in the criminal-justice system between blacks and whites in San Francisco, according to a new study.

