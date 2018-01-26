Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge appearing poised to rule that humans play a bigger role than technology in making animated films successful: a finding that could spell trouble for copyright lawsuits against Walt Disney and other major studios; former Mexican President Vicente Fox offers a biting critique of President Donald Trump during a National Press Club appearance; financial leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland say the recent positive turn in the global economy shouldn’t lull anyone into complacency; in his latest dispatch from the road, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief returns to LA – this time the Little Tokyo neighborhood some locals like to call “Japangeles,” and more.

National

1.) A federal judge seemed inclined Thursday to rule that humans play a bigger role than technology in making animated films successful: a finding that could spell trouble for copyright lawsuits against Walt Disney and other major studios.

2.) Former Mexican President Vicente Fox offered a biting critique of President Donald Trump at the National Press Club Thursday night, unloading on the administration’s first year while expressing skepticism over its newly proposed pathway to citizenship for an estimated 1.8 million illegal immigrants.

3.) Kicking off a conference of health care advocates Thursday, Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren put a personal touch on what could be a focal point of expected 2020 presidential bids.

4.) Citing the overwhelming influence of industry players, the mayor of San Jose resigned from an advisory panel designed to provide feedback to the Trump administration on how to expand broadband access for Americans.

5.) A conservation group said Thursday it’s ready to sue the federal government for failing to protect the Tinian monarch, a songbird found only in the Northern Mariana Islands.

Regional

6.) In his latest dispatch from the road, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief returns to LA – this time the Little Tokyo neighborhood some locals like to call “Japangeles.”

Science

8.) Injected with 600 million stem cells grown from his own stomach fat, an elderly man said the injections stopped his Parkinson’s disease tremors and he’s now teeing up his own golf balls and competing in golf tournaments.

International

9.) The recent positive turn in the global economy shouldn’t lull anyone into complacency, financial leaders said Friday, the closing day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

10.) Amending claims against an accused supporter of North Korea’s missile program, prosecutors say the Chinese company used America’s visa-investment program to launder the proceeds of illegal coal sales.

