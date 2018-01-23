Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the unemployment rate falling to record lows in California, Hawaii and Mississippi in December as hiring remains strong across the United States; Senate leadership of both parties expressing cautious optimism that lawmakers will be able to strike a bipartisan agreement on immigration in the coming weeks; a federal prosecutor told jurors in a long-anticipated New York bribery trial that the case against Joseph Percoco, former deputy to Gov. Andrew Cuomo came from a long tradition; despite President Donald Trump’s withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the 11 remaining members say they intend to move forward with the deal, and more.

National

A recruiter from the postal service, right, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in Cheswick, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

1.) The unemployment rate fell to record lows in California, Hawaii and Mississippi last month as hiring remains strong across the United States, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

This April 20, 2011, file photo shows some of the 30,000 solar panels that make up the Public Service Company of New Mexico’s new 2-megawatt photovoltaic array in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan,File)

2.) President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines Tuesday, saying he was levying the steep duties to “protect American jobs and American workers.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., heads to the chamber with fellow Democrats for a procedural vote aimed at reopening the government, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

3.) Though Senate leadership of both parties expressed cautious optimism on Tuesday that lawmakers will be able to strike a bipartisan agreement on immigration in the coming weeks, they acknowledged clear hurdles to the talks remain.

A linesman works to restore electrical power in Downingtown, Pa. (Associated Press)

4.) Touting the performance of the national electric grid against this winter’s record-breaking bomb-cyclone event, officials assured a Senate committee Tuesday that the independent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will resist what one senator called “undue political pressure.”

Regional

The Menominee River. Photo courtesy of Janette Brimmer/ Earthjustice.

5.) The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin claims in a federal lawsuit that the Environmental Protection Agency must take control of the permitting process for a proposed sulfide mine along a river on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula because the river and its wetlands are protected interstate waters.

In this April 26, 2013, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, and Joseph Percoco, executive deputy secretary, stand at a news conference in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

6.) Kicking off a long-anticipated New York bribery trial, a federal prosecutor told jurors Tuesday that the case against Joseph Percoco, former deputy to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, came from a long tradition.

PG&E General Office Building in San Francisco. (Photo by v via Wikipedia Commons)

7.) Claims that utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric used fraudulent billing to steal millions of dollars from a competitor must go to trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.

 

Research & Polls

A view of Jerusalem’s old city is seen Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

8.) Americans are more divided today than at any point in the last four decades on where their sympathies lie in the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, the Pew Research Center reported Tuesday.

International

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces agreement among 11 TPP members on “Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership” at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. (Photo from video via the World Economic Forum)

9.) President Donald Trump made the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership one of the first acts of his presidency, but the 11 remaining members said Tuesday they intend to move forward with the deal.

Novartis headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Andrew via Wikipedia Commons)

10.) Europe’s highest court dealt a blow Tuesday to drugmakers Novartis and the Roche group, which are fighting antitrust fines of more than $110 million in Italy.

