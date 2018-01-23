Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the unemployment rate falling to record lows in California, Hawaii and Mississippi in December as hiring remains strong across the United States; Senate leadership of both parties expressing cautious optimism that lawmakers will be able to strike a bipartisan agreement on immigration in the coming weeks; a federal prosecutor told jurors in a long-anticipated New York bribery trial that the case against Joseph Percoco, former deputy to Gov. Andrew Cuomo came from a long tradition; despite President Donald Trump’s withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the 11 remaining members say they intend to move forward with the deal, and more.

National

1.) The unemployment rate fell to record lows in California, Hawaii and Mississippi last month as hiring remains strong across the United States, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

2.) President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines Tuesday, saying he was levying the steep duties to “protect American jobs and American workers.”

3.) Though Senate leadership of both parties expressed cautious optimism on Tuesday that lawmakers will be able to strike a bipartisan agreement on immigration in the coming weeks, they acknowledged clear hurdles to the talks remain.

4.) Touting the performance of the national electric grid against this winter’s record-breaking bomb-cyclone event, officials assured a Senate committee Tuesday that the independent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will resist what one senator called “undue political pressure.”

Regional

5.) The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin claims in a federal lawsuit that the Environmental Protection Agency must take control of the permitting process for a proposed sulfide mine along a river on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula because the river and its wetlands are protected interstate waters.

6.) Kicking off a long-anticipated New York bribery trial, a federal prosecutor told jurors Tuesday that the case against Joseph Percoco, former deputy to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, came from a long tradition.

7.) Claims that utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric used fraudulent billing to steal millions of dollars from a competitor must go to trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Research & Polls

8.) Americans are more divided today than at any point in the last four decades on where their sympathies lie in the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, the Pew Research Center reported Tuesday.

International

9.) President Donald Trump made the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership one of the first acts of his presidency, but the 11 remaining members said Tuesday they intend to move forward with the deal.

