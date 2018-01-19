Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court agreeing Friday to review President Trump’s travel ban; the The Trump administration announces it is rescinding an Obama-era guidance that warned states that ending Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood or other abortion providers would violate federal law; the Seventh Circuit seems likely to uphold a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ attempt to financially punish so-called sanctuary cities for refusing to enforce federal immigration laws; a new Gallup poll finds foreign approval of U.S. leadership has dropped to an all-time low just one year after President Donald Trump took office, and more.

1.) In National news, the Supreme Court agreed Friday to review President Trump’s travel ban — a version found by the Ninth Circuit to include the same biases that sank two prior iterations.

2.) The Trump administration on Friday announced it is rescinding an Obama-era guidance that warned states that ending Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood or other abortion providers would violate federal law.

3.) The Supreme Court on Thursday night temporarily blocked a trial court’s order requiring North Carolina lawmakers to redraw a congressional district map that was found to unconstitutionally diminish the voting power of minority and Democratic voters.

4.) The Seventh Circuit seemed likely Friday to uphold a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ attempt to financially punish so-called sanctuary cities for refusing to enforce federal immigration laws.

5.) From the world of Science, a study released Thursday by the Union for Concerned Scientists finds scientific advisory boards across the spectrum of federal government are worse off than at any time in the past 20 years.

6.) In Regional news, the Coast Guard must face claims by two Northwest tribes that a plan for oil tanker traffic threatens the habitat of southern resident killer whales, a federal judge ruled.

7.) Convicted of insider trading last year, baseball star Doug DeCinces on Thursday acknowledged that by not coming clean earlier he allowed a close friend to be wrongfully convicted and left three more friends to face federal charges he could have prevented.

8.) In International news, foreign approval of U.S. leadership has dropped to an all-time low just one year after President Donald Trump took office, according to a new Gallup poll.

