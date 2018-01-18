Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Senate Judiciary Committee approving seven new judicial nominees on Thursday, including three of President Donald Trump’s picks for federal appeals courts; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats won’t play ball on a temporary funding bill intended to avert a government shutdown; a group of surfers brought a federal lawsuit against U.S. Steel after two toxic spills of chromium in Lake Michigan last year shut down beaches; an EU magistrate found no issue with an exemption of certain genomic alterations, but said member states, like France, should be free to pass tighter restrictions, and more.

1.) In National news, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved seven new judicial nominees on Thursday, including three of President Donald Trump’s picks for federal appeals courts.

2.) Even as Republican leadership remains confident Congress can pass a temporary funding bill that that will avert a government shutdown by the Friday deadline, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Democrats are broadly opposed to the new proposal.

3.) A Russian cybersecurity firm banned by the U.S. government over its alleged ties to the Kremlin asked a federal judge on Wednesday to overturn the Trump Administration initiative because the move lacked due process.

4.) The Trump administration announced Thursday that it will create new protections for health workers who have religious and moral objections to certain procedures such as abortion or assisted suicide.

5.) In Regional news, a group of surfers brought a federal lawsuit against U.S. Steel after two toxic spills of chromium in Lake Michigan last year shut down beaches, made water undrinkable and spoiled a favorite spot for Chicago-area surfers.

6.) From the world of Science, a study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience found a high-salt diet may impair blood flow in the brain and cause dementia.

7.) Scientists say last year wasn’t quite as hot as 2016’s record-shattering mark, but it ranked either second or third, depending on who was counting.

8.) In International news, assessing the already 17-year-old directive on genetically modified organisms, an EU magistrate found no issue Thursday with an exemption of certain genomic alterations, but said member states, like France, should be free to pass tighter restrictions.

