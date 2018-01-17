Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Senate Democrats saying they are broadly opposed to a temporary funding bill that that will avert a government shutdown on Friday; nine of 12 members of the National Park Advisory Board, the group which selects historic and natural landmarks, resigned amid claims Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke left them with little choice after a year of being ignored; a state appeals court upheld California’s method of shuffling debts owed to counties for new educational mandates, a scheme school districts say has deprived them of funding for decades; a federal judge agrees to an expedited hearing on a complaint brought by the producer of one of chef Emeril Lagasse’s cooking shows who says the Florida legislature is bullying him and violating his constitutional rights, and more.

1.) In National news, even as Republican leadership remains confident Congress can pass a temporary funding bill that that will avert a government shutdown by the Friday deadline, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Democrats are broadly opposed to the new proposal.

2.) Nine of 12 members of the National Park Advisory Board, the group which selects historic and natural landmarks, resigned Monday amid claims Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke left them with little choice after a year of being ignored.

3.) Years after up to 20 CIA sources were killed in China, a former officer known to have kept handwritten notes on such classified information appeared Tuesday before a federal judge.

4.) The Department of Justice on Wednesday filed an amicus brief supporting the Archdiocese of Washington in its attempt to get a Christmas-themed advertisement on the side of D.C. metro buses.

5.) In Regional news, a state appeals court on Tuesday upheld California’s method of shuffling debts owed to counties for new educational mandates, a scheme school districts say has deprived them of funding for decades.

6.) Internet sensation Grumpy Cat, the feline who lamented life’s many challenges in morose memes on social media several years ago, took center stage in a contract dispute on trial in a Southern California federal courtroom on Tuesday.

7.) A federal judge Tuesday agreed to an expedited hearing on a complaint brought by the producer of one of chef Emeril Lagasse’s cooking shows who says the Florida legislature is bullying him and violating his constitutional rights.

8.) In International news, the more than 20 million tons of electronic waste and scrap vehicles discarded throughout Europe each year can be “urban mined” for valuable materials and to reduce pollution and costs to industry, according to a new report.

