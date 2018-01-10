Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge restoring a program that shields more than 700,000 young immigrants from deportation; President Donald Trump vowing to take a “strong look” at the nation’s libels laws in the wake of the publication of the best-selling and highly critical “Fire and Fury”; the justices of U.S. Supreme Court had tough questions for an attorney defending Ohio’s method of purging its voter rolls; California Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed $131.7 billion budget invests $150 million to support trial court operations and commits $32 million to build new courthouses; an adviser to Europe’s highest court suggests a fishing agreement between Morocco and the European Union exploits natural resources of the Western Sahara, and more.

1.) In National news, a federal judge Tuesday restored a program that shields more than 700,000 young immigrants from deportation, finding the Trump administration relied on a “flawed legal premise” to rescind the program last year.

2.) President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to take a “strong look” at the nation’s libels laws in the wake of the publication of the best-selling “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which portrays him as a dysfunctional leader presiding over an administration in chaos.

3.) U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista, announced his retirement Wednesday morning, adding to a growing list of Republicans who plan to step down rather than face potential defeat in the 2018 midterm elections.

4.) An attorney for Ohio faced tough questions Wednesday at the U.S. Supreme Court where challengers say the state’s method of purging its voter rolls reduces turnout and hurts minorities in particular.

5.) In Regional news, epidemiologists at the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services released a report Monday outlining the potential impacts of climate change on the health of Alaskans.

6.) California Gov. Jerry Brown’s $131.7 billion budget proposed Wednesday invests $150 million to support trial court operations and commits $32 million to build new courthouses.

7.) From the world of Science, a new study finds that for threatened piping plovers, engineered sandbars do not offer the same benefits as natural ones.

8.) In International news, critical of a fishing agreement between Morocco and the European Union, an adviser to Europe’s highest court cited the possibility Wednesday that the deal exploits natural resources of the Western Sahara.

