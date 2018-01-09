Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge on Monday ordered Chicago’s court clerk to stop withholding new civil complaints from the press in a ruling with national repercussions for access to court proceedings under the First Amendment; a Navy veteran will head to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to challenge how Ohio culls its voter rolls; at least five people died in Santa Barbara County as a result of heavy rain and flash floods as the first winter storm of the year swept through parts of Southern California burned by wildfires; the European Court of Human Rights ruled a Spanish supermarket’s installation of secret surveillance cameras to combat employee theft violated cashiers’ right to privacy, and more.

1.) In National news, a federal judge on Monday ordered Chicago’s court clerk to stop withholding new civil complaints from the press in a ruling with national repercussions for access to court proceedings under the First Amendment.

