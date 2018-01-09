Nightly Brief
Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
1.) In National news, a federal judge on Monday ordered Chicago’s court clerk to stop withholding new civil complaints from the press in a ruling with national repercussions for access to court proceedings under the First Amendment.
2.) A Navy veteran will head to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to challenge how Ohio culls its voter rolls — a practice that activists have linked to the more than 7,500 Ohioans blocked from voting in the 2016 election.
3.) Steve Bannon, unable to quell the controversy over critical remarks attributed to him in a new best-seller about the Trump administration, is stepping down from his post as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the company announced Tuesday.
4.) At least five people died in Santa Barbara County as a result of heavy rain and flash floods as the first winter storm of the year swept through parts of Southern California burned by wildfires.
5.) In Regional news, the Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday that the rights of Tennessee citizens who voted against a 2014 constitutional amendment eliminating abortion protections were not violated, rejecting their challenge to the state’s election procedures.
6.) Despite massive cost overruns and delays in construction, the Georgia Public Service Commission voted unanimously last month to continue construction for Plant Vogtle’s nuclear reactors – a historic decision approving the only two nuclear reactors to be built in the U.S. in the last 30 years.
7.) A Brooklyn assemblywoman will be arraigned Tuesday on charges that she lined her pockets with federal dollars meant for disaster relief after Hurricane Sandy.
8.) In International news, a Spanish supermarket’s installation of secret surveillance cameras to combat employee theft violated cashiers’ right to privacy, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday.