Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge on Monday ordered Chicago’s court clerk to stop withholding new civil complaints from the press in a ruling with national repercussions for access to court proceedings under the First Amendment; a Navy veteran will head to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to challenge how Ohio culls its voter rolls; at least five people died in Santa Barbara County as a result of heavy rain and flash floods as the first winter storm of the year swept through parts of Southern California burned by wildfires; the European Court of Human Rights ruled a Spanish supermarket’s installation of secret surveillance cameras to combat employee theft violated cashiers’ right to privacy, and more.

1.) In National news, a federal judge on Monday ordered Chicago’s court clerk to stop withholding new civil complaints from the press in a ruling with national repercussions for access to court proceedings under the First Amendment.

A polling worker assists an early voter at the Franklin County Board of Elections, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

2.) A Navy veteran will head to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to challenge how Ohio culls its voter rolls — a practice that activists have linked to the more than 7,500 Ohioans blocked from voting in the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull, with then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, center, and then- chief strategist Steve Bannon, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

3.) Steve Bannon, unable to quell the controversy over critical remarks attributed to him in a new best-seller about the Trump administration, is stepping down from his post as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the company announced Tuesday.

Northbound traffic comes to a standstill on Interstate 5 freeway near the rushing water filled Los Angeles river near downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

4.) At least five people died in Santa Barbara County as a result of heavy rain and flash floods as the first winter storm of the year swept through parts of Southern California burned by wildfires.

The Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse in Cincinnati, home of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. (DAN SEWELL/Associated Press)

5.) In Regional news, the Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday that the rights of Tennessee citizens who voted against a 2014 constitutional amendment eliminating abortion protections were not violated, rejecting their challenge to the state’s election procedures.

This June 13, 2014, file photo, shows construction on a new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle power plant in Waynesboro, Ga.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

6.) Despite massive cost overruns and delays in construction, the Georgia Public Service Commission voted unanimously last month to continue construction for Plant Vogtle’s nuclear reactors – a historic decision approving the only two nuclear reactors to be built in the U.S. in the last 30 years.

New York Assemblywoman Pamela Harris leaves U.S. District Court in Brooklyn where she was arraigned Tuesday on fraud charges. (AMANDA OTTAWAY, CNS)

7.) A Brooklyn assemblywoman will be arraigned Tuesday on charges that she lined her pockets with federal dollars meant for disaster relief after Hurricane Sandy.

Town Hall Square (Plaça de la Vila) in Sant Celoni, Spain. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

8.) In International news, a Spanish supermarket’s installation of secret surveillance cameras to combat employee theft violated cashiers’ right to privacy, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday.

