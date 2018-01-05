Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including two Republican senators making the first known criminal referral in congressional investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, targeting the author of a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia; the hedge fund billionaire Mercer family cut ties with Steve Bannon for derogatory comments attributed to him in “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” a tell-all book that has roiled much of Washington this week; the Seventh Circuit had harsh words for an Indiana law guaranteeing pre-procedure notification to the parents of underage teenagers who are seeking abortions; former Sen. John Edwards and his co-counsel asked a federal judge not to transfer to Japan a class action by hundreds of U.S. sailors exposed to radiation in the Fukushima nuclear disaster, and more.

1.) In National news, two Republican senators have made the first known criminal referral in congressional investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, targeting the author of a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

2.) The hedge fund billionaire Mercer family cut ties with Steve Bannon for derogatory comments attributed to him in “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” a tell-all by Michael Wolff that has roiled much of Washington this week.

3.) Computer chipmaker Intel faces a major class action filed Wednesday night in what could be the opening salvo in a flood of litigation over two recently discovered security flaws that make most of the world’s computers vulnerable to hacking.

4.) Fueled by a brain trust of former Google, Tesla and Uber executives, Volkswagen and Hyundai announced Thursday that they are joining forces to tackle the emerging market of self-driving cars.

5.) A group that advocates for indie auto repair shops says a limitation on who can work on automobile computers hurts the free market and allows auto manufacturers to violate a previously agreed upon arrangement, the so-called “right to repair.”

6.) In Regional news, the Seventh Circuit had harsh words Friday for an Indiana law guaranteeing pre-procedure notification to the parents of underage teenagers who are seeking abortions.

7.) Defense counsel for the convicted former attorney of pharmaceutical bad boy Martin Shkreli seized Friday on a juror’s newly disclosed misgivings about deliberations.

8.) In International news, former Sen. John Edwards and his co-counsel asked a federal judge not to transfer to Japan a class action by hundreds of U.S. sailors exposed to radiation in the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

