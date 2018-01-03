Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including a rare and dangerous winter storm covered much of coastal Georgia, South Carolina and Florida with ice and snow Wednesday, and is now poised to bury the mid-Atlantic and Northeast in as much as a foot of the white stuff; President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort filed sued Robert Mueller and the Justice Department Wednesday taking aim at the scope of the special counsel’s Russia investigation; in a policy shift, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it will now provide disaster aid to houses of worship; an Iowa Democrat hauled the state’s Republican governor to court for using emergency reserves to patch a nine-digit budget gap, and more.

A rare Southeastern snow reached nearly 5 inches outside Charleston, S.C. by mid-afternoon Wednesday as the flakes continued to come down.

1.) In National news, a rare and dangerous winter storm covered much of coastal Georgia and South Carolina with ice Wednesday morning and a forecast of sleet and perhaps as much as six inches of snow by evening shuttered courthouses, government offices and schools throughout the region.

Paul Manafort accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, right, arrives at U.S. Federal Court, in Washington, on Nov. 2, 2017. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

2.) President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, sued Robert Mueller and the Justice Department Wednesday, challenging the authority of special counsel.

Steve Bannon, former chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

3.) President Donald Trump blasted former chief strategist Steve Bannon Wednesday over statements in a new book in which the ex-White House adviser opines that Donald Trump Jr.’s contacts with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign were “unpatriotic” and “treasonous.”

The Weeknd performs at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2015 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

4.) Clear Channel shareholders brought a derivative class action over the $1 billion that the broadcast giant loaned to iHeartMedia, saying the aid was given at “far-below-market interest rates” despite Clear Channel’s own $20 billion debts.

5.) The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday it will now provide disaster aid to houses of worship, a policy shift spurred by lawsuits from three Texas churches and two Florida synagogues that were damaged by hurricanes.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was lieutenant general in 2015 when she was photographed here at an event hosted by the state GOP in Des Moines. (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikipedia)

6.) In Regional news, an Iowa Democrat hauled the state’s Republican governor to court for using emergency reserves to patch a nine-digit budget gap.

Airbnb North American headquarters at 888 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA.(Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

7.) A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Airbnb, in which an apartment management company accused the home-share giant of encouraging renters to violate lease agreements and creating an unsafe environment for other tenants.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in his annual address in an undisclosed location, North Korea. (KRT via AP Video)

8.) In International news, President Donald Trump taunted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Tuesday night, boasting on Twitter that his “nuclear button” is “much bigger and more powerful” than the North Korean dictator’s.

