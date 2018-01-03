Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

1.) In National news, a rare and dangerous winter storm covered much of coastal Georgia and South Carolina with ice Wednesday morning and a forecast of sleet and perhaps as much as six inches of snow by evening shuttered courthouses, government offices and schools throughout the region.

2.) President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, sued Robert Mueller and the Justice Department Wednesday, challenging the authority of special counsel.

3.) President Donald Trump blasted former chief strategist Steve Bannon Wednesday over statements in a new book in which the ex-White House adviser opines that Donald Trump Jr.’s contacts with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign were “unpatriotic” and “treasonous.”

4.) Clear Channel shareholders brought a derivative class action over the $1 billion that the broadcast giant loaned to iHeartMedia, saying the aid was given at “far-below-market interest rates” despite Clear Channel’s own $20 billion debts.

5.) The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday it will now provide disaster aid to houses of worship, a policy shift spurred by lawsuits from three Texas churches and two Florida synagogues that were damaged by hurricanes.

6.) In Regional news, an Iowa Democrat hauled the state’s Republican governor to court for using emergency reserves to patch a nine-digit budget gap.

7.) A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Airbnb, in which an apartment management company accused the home-share giant of encouraging renters to violate lease agreements and creating an unsafe environment for other tenants.

8.) In International news, President Donald Trump taunted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Tuesday night, boasting on Twitter that his “nuclear button” is “much bigger and more powerful” than the North Korean dictator’s.

