Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including about 50 people waiting outside KindPeoples marijuana dispensary just outside downtown Santa Cruz, California, before dawn on New Year’s Day, the first day of legal recreational marijuana in the state; Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate; Justice Elizabeth Garry becomes the first openly gay judge to lead an upstate New York appeals court; a new study finds teenagers who have used non-cigarette tobacco products are twice as likely to try conventional cigarettes within a year as those who have not, and more.

Marijuana plants are shown at the KindPeoples dispensary in Santa Cruz, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

1.) In National news, about 50 people waited outside KindPeoples marijuana dispensary just outside downtown Santa Cruz, California, before dawn on New Year’s Day. Despite the early hour on a day where sleeping in is typical, they came to celebrate the first day of legal recreational marijuana in California.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

2.) Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate.

GM World Headquarters in Detroit. Michigan. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

3.) Burnishing a largely unbroken record over an ignition-switch defect that led to the recall of millions of cars, General Motors ended 2017 with two more court wins.

The Alabama mudpuppy, or Black Warrior waterdog, has been listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife. (Joseph Jenkins/USFWS)

4.) The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday finalized federal protections for the Alabama mudpuppy and proposed a Florida crayfish for listing under the Endangered Species Act.

Justice Elizabeth Garry appointed Monday to lead an upstate New York appeals. (Photo via Facebook)

5.) In Regional news, succeeding the first female presiding justice of the same bench, the woman appointed Monday to lead an upstate New York appeals court marks the first openly gay judge to hold the title in state history.

6.) The en banc Ninth Circuit will rehear whether the U.S. government owes a Malaysian professor attorney fees and costs in her fight against being unfairly placed on the no-fly list and other terrorist databases.

Winter in Bangor, Maine. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

7.) A federal judge largely dismissed a pipeline operator’s challenge to a small coastal city’s ban on the export of crude oil from its harbor.

8.) From the world of Science, a new study finds teenagers who have used non-cigarette tobacco products are twice as likely to try conventional cigarettes within a year as those who have not.

 

