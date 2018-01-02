Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including about 50 people waiting outside KindPeoples marijuana dispensary just outside downtown Santa Cruz, California, before dawn on New Year’s Day, the first day of legal recreational marijuana in the state; Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate; Justice Elizabeth Garry becomes the first openly gay judge to lead an upstate New York appeals court; a new study finds teenagers who have used non-cigarette tobacco products are twice as likely to try conventional cigarettes within a year as those who have not, and more.

1.) In National news, about 50 people waited outside KindPeoples marijuana dispensary just outside downtown Santa Cruz, California, before dawn on New Year’s Day. Despite the early hour on a day where sleeping in is typical, they came to celebrate the first day of legal recreational marijuana in California.

2.) Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate.

3.) Burnishing a largely unbroken record over an ignition-switch defect that led to the recall of millions of cars, General Motors ended 2017 with two more court wins.

4.) The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday finalized federal protections for the Alabama mudpuppy and proposed a Florida crayfish for listing under the Endangered Species Act.

