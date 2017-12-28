Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Alabama Democrat Doug Jones being officially declared the winner of a special U.S. Senate race in Alabama after a judge rejected Republican Roy Moore’s last-ditch effort to stop the certification; the Ninth Circuit rules federal agencies must rethink permitting a swordfish-catching operation to increase the use of a fishing method that can kill endangered sea turtles and seabirds; a Gallup poll finds that while most Americans still identify with a religion, a third do not consider themselves religious; researchers present a new way of analyzing human sleep cycles over extended periods of time as individuals slumber normally, and more.

1.) In National news, Alabama Democrat Doug Jones was officially declared the winner of a U.S. Senate race Wednesday after a judge rejected Republican Roy Moore’s last-ditch effort to stop the certification of Jones’ historic upset in a deep-red state.

2.) The Trump administration will publish in the Federal Register on Friday a plan to roll back a suite of Obama-era regulations meant to improve the safety of offshore oil and national gas drilling.

3.) Rebuking the Trump administration’s hard-line stance on immigration, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pardoned 18 immigrants who faced deportation, including a transgender community activist.

4.) Federal agencies must rethink permitting a swordfish-catching operation to increase the use of a fishing method that can kill endangered sea turtles and seabirds, according to a decision by the Ninth Circuit.

5.) Even as Christmas lights still hang from homes across the United States, a Gallup poll finds that while most Americans still identify with a religion, a third do not consider themselves religious.

6.) In Regional news, the City of St. Louis finally has a win against the National Football League and Los Angeles Rams. A state judge largely denied the NFL’s motions to dismiss a lawsuit the city filed over the Rams move to Los Angeles in 2016.

7.) After refusing to pay rent this summer to protest rent hikes by new landlords, tenants of an apartment in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights told a judge Wednesday the subsequent eviction notices amounted to retaliation.

8.) Prosecutors say a first date took a turn for the worse when a court reporter ripped a Houston trial attorney’s two Andy Warhol paintings, worth $500,000 each, off the wall during a drunken fit at his mansion.

9.) From the world of Science, a study published in the journal Current Biology, researchers present a new way of analyzing human sleep cycles over extended periods of time as individuals slumber normally.

10.) In International news, a U.S. federal judge found Thursday that a former Mexican official should be released from immigration custody on a $20,000 bond while he pursues asylum due to political persecution.

