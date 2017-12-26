Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including attorneys general from eight states asking the D.C. Circuit to intervene in their long-running dispute with Environmental Protection Agency over smog; three of the nation’s largest cities sue the Defense Department, arguing many service members who are disqualified from gun ownership haven’t been reported to the national background check system; a federal jury acquitted a Peruvian former soccer official after it convicted his two co-defendants in the FIFA bribery scandal; a new study finds childhood lead exposure is not consistently associated with criminal behavior later in life, and more.

1.) In National news, attorneys general from eight states on Tuesday asked the D.C. Circuit to intervene in their long-running dispute with Environmental Protection Agency over smog produced by nine coal-dependent Midwestern and Southern states that pours into their jurisdictions.

Three of the nation's largest cities sued the Defense Department Tuesday, saying many service members who are disqualified from gun ownership haven't been reported to the national background check system.

