Nightly Brief
Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
Top CNS stories for today including attorneys general from eight states asking the D.C. Circuit to intervene in their long-running dispute with Environmental Protection Agency over smog; three of the nation’s largest cities sue the Defense Department, arguing many service members who are disqualified from gun ownership haven’t been reported to the national background check system; a federal jury acquitted a Peruvian former soccer official after it convicted his two co-defendants in the FIFA bribery scandal; a new study finds childhood lead exposure is not consistently associated with criminal behavior later in life, and more.
Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.
1.) In National news, attorneys general from eight states on Tuesday asked the D.C. Circuit to intervene in their long-running dispute with Environmental Protection Agency over smog produced by nine coal-dependent Midwestern and Southern states that pours into their jurisdictions.
8.) For the third time since President Donald Trump issued his first executive order banning entry into the United States by travelers from predominantly Muslim nations, the Ninth Circuit blocked the president’s efforts in a per curiam Christmas rebuke issued Friday.