Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including attorneys general from eight states asking the D.C. Circuit to intervene in their long-running dispute with Environmental Protection Agency over smog; three of the nation’s largest cities sue the Defense Department, arguing many service members who are disqualified from gun ownership haven’t been reported to the national background check system; a federal jury acquitted a Peruvian former soccer official after it convicted his two co-defendants in the FIFA bribery scandal; a new study finds childhood lead exposure is not consistently associated with criminal behavior later in life, and more.

1.) In National news, attorneys general from eight states on Tuesday asked the D.C. Circuit to intervene in their long-running dispute with Environmental Protection Agency over smog produced by nine coal-dependent Midwestern and Southern states that pours into their jurisdictions.

Law-enforcement officials work at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
2.) Three of the nation’s largest cities sued the Defense Department Tuesday, saying many service members who are disqualified from gun ownership haven’t been reported to the national background check system.
The BuzzFeed website is displayed on an iPad held by an Associated Press staffer in Los Angeles on Sept. 1, 2015. (Associated Press)
3.) Buzzfeed does not have to name the source who gave the online media outlet access to the controversial Donald Trump-Russia dossier, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
4.) In Regional news, siding with a university that uses fetal tissue for research, a federal judge ruled Friday that an Indiana law criminalizing the acquisition of aborted fetal tissue is unconstitutionally vague.
5.) A desperate decision to truck California’s native baby salmon toward the Pacific Ocean during the state’s drought may have resulted in generations of lost young salmon now hard-pressed to find their way back to their reproductive grounds.
A lead warning on a fuel pump. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons.)
6.) From the world of Science, a new study finds childhood lead exposure is not consistently associated with criminal behavior later in life.
Manuel Burga, the former president of Peru’s soccer federation, leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
7.) In International news, a federal jury acquitted a Peruvian former soccer official Tuesday morning after deliberating on his case separately, a holiday weekend after it convicted his two co-defendants in the FIFA bribery scandal.
Muslim and civil rights groups and their supporters gather at a rally against “muslim ban” in front of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

8.) For the third time since President Donald Trump issued his first executive order banning entry into the United States by travelers from predominantly Muslim nations, the Ninth Circuit blocked the president’s efforts in a per curiam Christmas rebuke issued Friday.

