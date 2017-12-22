Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including a government document filed in federal court shows a Trump administration official tried to block a detained immigrant teenager from getting an abortion even though he knew she got pregnant after being raped; a rare species of porpoises has been pushed to the brink of extinction by federal indifference, environmentalists claim in a federal lawsuit; Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed into law House Bill 214, which prohibits abortions if an unborn fetus has or may have Down syndrome; a federal jury handed a raft of convictions Friday to two former soccer officials from South America charged with corrupting the sports’s international governing body, and more.

Activists with Planned Parenthood demonstrate in support of a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children to obtain an abortion, outside of the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)

1.) In National news, a government document filed in federal court shows a Trump administration official tried to block a detained immigrant teenager from getting an abortion even though he knew she got pregnant after being raped.

Elephants use their trunks to smell for possible danger on March 9, 2010, in the Tsavo East National Park, Kenya. (AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo, File)
2.) The D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that the Obama administration failed to follow the right procedures when it banned importing elephant hunting trophies from Zimbabwe.
(Paula Olson/NOAA)

3.) A rare species of porpoises has been pushed to the brink of extinction by federal indifference, environmentalists claim in a federal lawsuit.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at George Mason University in Arlington, Va., on Sept. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
4.) Education experts are voicing alarm over a new debt-relief plan for students defrauded by for-profit colleges. Billed as a fair compromise for borrowers and lenders, the new tiered system unveiled five days before Christmas is a deliberate departure from the original iteration.
A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada. (Department of Defense via Wikipedia Commons)

5.) Concerned that America has cut safeguards limiting civilian casualties in overseas drone strikes, the American Civil Liberties Union brought a federal complaint Thursday to obtain the Trump administration’s playbook.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaking in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia)
6.) In Regional news, Ohio Gov. John Kasich on Friday signed into law House Bill 214, which prohibits abortions if an unborn fetus has or may have Down syndrome.
Live image of a male individual of the new marine spider species Desis bobmarleyi. (R. Raven)
7.) From the world of Scienceresearchers have named a newly discovered species of marine spider after an unlikely inspiration: reggae legend Bob Marley.
Three former South American soccer officials, from left, Manuel Burga, of Peru; Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil; and Juan Angel Napout, of Paraguay, accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes, are shown outside federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/File)

8.) In International news, a federal jury handed a raft of convictions Friday to two former soccer officials from South America charged with corrupting the sports’s international governing body.

