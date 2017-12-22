Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a government document filed in federal court shows a Trump administration official tried to block a detained immigrant teenager from getting an abortion even though he knew she got pregnant after being raped; a rare species of porpoises has been pushed to the brink of extinction by federal indifference, environmentalists claim in a federal lawsuit; Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed into law House Bill 214, which prohibits abortions if an unborn fetus has or may have Down syndrome; a federal jury handed a raft of convictions Friday to two former soccer officials from South America charged with corrupting the sports’s international governing body, and more.

1.) In National news, a government document filed in federal court shows a Trump administration official tried to block a detained immigrant teenager from getting an abortion even though he knew she got pregnant after being raped.

8.) In International news, a federal jury handed a raft of convictions Friday to two former soccer officials from South America charged with corrupting the sports’s international governing body.

