Top CNS stories for today including the Senate Judiciary Committee approving eight nominees to federal courts around the country on Thursday, including Justice Neil Gorsuch’s replacement on the 10th Circuit; a three-judge panel of federal judges on Thursday ruled that a special master should be brought in to redraw electoral districts previously found to discriminate against minorities; the European Court of Justice refused Thursday to classify the card game contract bridge as a sport, dealing a blow to a group fighting for tax exemption, and more.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP)

1.) In National news  the Senate Judiciary Committee approved eight nominees to federal courts around the country on Thursday, including Justice Neil Gorsuch’s replacement on the 10th Circuit.

2.)  More than 760,000 acres in Arizona and New Mexico will remain protected habitat for the jaguar, despite New Mexico ranchers’ objections, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. (Sheila Simmons Associated Press)

3.) The Government Accountability Office has accepted a request from a trio of U.S. senators to investigate the activities of President Donald Trump’s commission on voter fraud.

North Carolina Republican state Sens. Dan Soucek (left) and Brent Jackson review historical maps during The Senate Redistricting Committee for the 2016 Extra Session in the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., in February 2016. (Corey Lowenstein/The News & Observer, File via AP)

4.) In Regional news  a three-judge panel of federal judges on Thursday ruled that a special master should be brought in to redraw electoral districts previously found to discriminate against minorities.

5.) The Seventh Circuit emphasized its concern Thursday for the protection of unborn children from “uncooperative mothers” in a case challenging the constitutionality of a Wisconsin law that allows the arrest of pregnant women suspected of drug or alcohol abuse.
6.) In International news  the European Court of Justice refused Thursday to classify the card game contract bridge as a sport, dealing a blow to a group fighting for tax exemption.

7.) A former official with the international soccer governing body FIFA was sentenced Wednesday to eight months in federal prison for wire fraud.

8.) The European General Court on Thursday nixed the planned merger of the top two cable TV networks in the Netherlands, finding regulators failed to adequately look into the impact of the merger on pay TV sports channels.

