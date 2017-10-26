Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Senate Judiciary Committee approving eight nominees to federal courts around the country on Thursday, including Justice Neil Gorsuch’s replacement on the 10th Circuit; a three-judge panel of federal judges on Thursday ruled that a special master should be brought in to redraw electoral districts previously found to discriminate against minorities; the European Court of Justice refused Thursday to classify the card game contract bridge as a sport, dealing a blow to a group fighting for tax exemption, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news the Senate Judiciary Committee approved eight nominees to federal courts around the country on Thursday, including Justice Neil Gorsuch’s replacement on the 10th Circuit.

2.) More than 760,000 acres in Arizona and New Mexico will remain protected habitat for the jaguar, despite New Mexico ranchers’ objections, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

3.) The Government Accountability Office has accepted a request from a trio of U.S. senators to investigate the activities of President Donald Trump’s commission on voter fraud.

Like this: Like Loading...