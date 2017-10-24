Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including The House Intelligence Committee urged a federal judge to authorize its subpoena targeting the political-research firm that sponsored a salacious dossier on President Donald Trump; the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday by a 6-3 vote that the government cannot block an undocumented 17-year-old from having an abortion; the Ninth Circuit ruled 2-1 that Montana can limit the amount of money donors can give to individual candidates for state office; urinary samples from a group of older Southern Californians reveal exposure to the weed killer glyphosate has increased roughly 500 percent since the introduction of genetically modified crops, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court.

1.) In National news the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the last case challenging President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks on the Senate floor Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at the Capitol in Washington. Flake announced he will not run for re-election in 2018. (Senate TV via AP)

2.) Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, announced Tuesday he would not run for re-election in 2018, condemning in a speech aimed at President Donald Trump the “flagrant disregard of truth and decency” that is undermining American democracy.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., center, standing with Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., left, and Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., right, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

3.) The House Intelligence Committee urged a federal judge Monday to authorize its subpoena targeting the political-research firm that sponsored a salacious dossier on President Donald Trump.

Activists with Planned Parenthood demonstrate in support of a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children to obtain an abortion, outside of the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

4.) The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday by a 6-3 vote that the government cannot block an undocumented 17-year-old from having an abortion.

5.) In Regional news the Ninth Circuit ruled 2-1 that Montana can limit the amount of money donors can give to individual candidates for state office.

This Wednesday, June 29, 2016, photo shows guns on display at a gun store in Miami. After a gunman killed more than 50 people in Las Vegas in the nation’s latest mass shooting, stocks in the gun industry rose, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

6.) Gun-related injuries and deaths in California spike by 70 percent immediately following gun shows in neighboring Nevada, a new study finds.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, right, is led into the courtroom by San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi, left, and Assistant District Attorney Diana Garciaor, center, for his arraignment at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco. (Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)

7.) Riveting testimony from Kate Steinle’s father Monday ended the first day of trial for the man charged with her murder. James Steinle testified after the opening statements in the trial of Jose Ines Garcia-Zarate, whose attorneys call it an accidental shooting.

8.) In Environmental news urinary samples from a group of older Southern Californians reveal exposure to the weed killer glyphosate has increased roughly 500 percent since the introduction of genetically modified crops.
9.) In International news, an adviser to Europe’s highest court recommended Tuesday that Facebook should be held liable for not disclosing that its website stores data from visitors to user fan pages.
%d bloggers like this: