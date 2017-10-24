Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including The House Intelligence Committee urged a federal judge to authorize its subpoena targeting the political-research firm that sponsored a salacious dossier on President Donald Trump; the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday by a 6-3 vote that the government cannot block an undocumented 17-year-old from having an abortion; the Ninth Circuit ruled 2-1 that Montana can limit the amount of money donors can give to individual candidates for state office; urinary samples from a group of older Southern Californians reveal exposure to the weed killer glyphosate has increased roughly 500 percent since the introduction of genetically modified crops, and more.

1.) In National news the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the last case challenging President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

2.) Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, announced Tuesday he would not run for re-election in 2018, condemning in a speech aimed at President Donald Trump the “flagrant disregard of truth and decency” that is undermining American democracy.

3.) The House Intelligence Committee urged a federal judge Monday to authorize its subpoena targeting the political-research firm that sponsored a salacious dossier on President Donald Trump.

4.) The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday by a 6-3 vote that the government cannot block an undocumented 17-year-old from having an abortion.

5.) In Regional news the Ninth Circuit ruled 2-1 that Montana can limit the amount of money donors can give to individual candidates for state office.

