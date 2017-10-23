Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge voicing sympathy for Indonesian immigrants fighting for asylum after the U.S. government abruptly ordered them out of the country; the trial of an undocumented immigrant accused of killing a woman walking along the San Francisco waterfront began Monday; a federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Monday that a village must prove it has jurisdiction over the Oneida Nation to enforce a permit requirement for an annual festival on the tribe’s reservation; the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures images of two galaxies becoming one, and more.

1.) In National news a federal judge voiced sympathy Friday for Indonesian immigrants fighting for asylum after the U.S. government abruptly ordered them out of the country.

2.) Just as racketeering and tax laws have put mobsters away for decades, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday that the government will use the same tools to take down the drug cartel MS-13.

8.) From the world of Science comes this image, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows two galaxies becoming one. The twisted cosmic knot seen here is NGC 2623, located about 250 million light-years away in the constellation of Cancer.

