Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge voicing sympathy for Indonesian immigrants fighting for asylum after the U.S. government abruptly ordered them out of the country; the trial of an undocumented immigrant accused of killing a woman walking along the San Francisco waterfront began Monday; a federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Monday that a village must prove it has jurisdiction over the Oneida Nation to enforce a permit requirement for an annual festival on the tribe’s reservation; the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures images of two galaxies becoming one, and more.

U.S. District Judge Patti Saris. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1.) In National news  a federal judge voiced sympathy Friday for Indonesian immigrants fighting for asylum after the U.S. government abruptly ordered them out of the country.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) Just as racketeering and tax laws have put mobsters away for decades, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday that the government will use the same tools to take down the drug cartel MS-13.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

3.) In Regional news the four Democrats running to be California’s next governor vowed to resist the Trump administration, protect the state’s newly enacted sanctuary status, increase affordable housing and boost jobs and education during their first joint forum Sunday.

A portrait of Kate Steinle is shown in this 2015 file photo at a memorial on Pier 14 in San Francisco. Opening arguments started Monday in the trial of the man charged with her murder, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate. (Paul Chinn AP)

4.) The trial of an undocumented immigrant accused of killing a woman walking along the San Francisco waterfront begins Monday, and will likely be closely watched as the Trump administration continues its double-down against sanctuary cities like the city by the bay.

Ashley Judd will sit down with anchor Diane Sawyer for her first television interview since the actress-activist went public with allegations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

5.) State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a civil rights investigation on Monday into The Weinstein Co. following sexual harassment and assault allegations against its co-founder, Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

6.) A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Monday that a village must prove it has jurisdiction over the Oneida Nation to enforce a permit requirement for an annual festival on the tribe’s reservation.
7.) Bringing a federal complaint over “fugitive dust,” the operators of a Maryland wind farm say a neighboring coal-processing plant has been coating its turbines with toxic materials, causing expensive equipment failures and lost profits.
(Photo courtesy ESA/Hubble & NASA)

8.) From the world of Science comes this  image, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows two galaxies becoming one. The twisted cosmic knot seen here is NGC 2623, located about 250 million light-years away in the constellation of Cancer.

