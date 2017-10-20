Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Senate passing a $4 trillion budget framework, a key step in the Republican plan to pass a tax package by the end of the year; a federal judge denied a request by the Trump administration to pause proceedings in multiple lawsuits challenging the decision to end a program that shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation; a new study finds that despite wiping out nearly half of all life on Earth, one of the most devastating mass extinctions did not fundamentally alter marine ecosystems, and more.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks from the chamber to his office during a long series of votes at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1.) In National news  the Senate passed a $4 trillion budget framework Thursday night, a key step in the Republican plan to pass a tax package by the end of the year without any votes from Democrats.

The E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

2.) Attorneys for the Trump administration credited an interest in promoting childbirth Friday in asking the D.C. Circuit to keeping an abortion off limits to a teenager whom immigration authorities apprehended last month at the Texas border.

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a canvasing event for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

3.) Former President Barack Obama offered veiled criticism of President Donald Trump in Virginia on Thursday, while campaigning for the Democrat running for governor in next month’s election.

Immigrant rights supporters gather at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
4.) A federal judge on Friday denied a request by the Trump administration to pause proceedings in multiple lawsuits challenging the decision to end a program that shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation.
Banned since the 1930s, some fishermen and conservationists believe the fish trap is the key to save both salmon and commercial fishing. (Karina Brown/CNS)

5.) In Regional news in 2017, just 517 native steelhead made their way from the ocean, up the Columbia River and back to Willamette Falls, according to data from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife – the worst year on record. Meanwhile, hatcheries release 63 million fish every year that compete with the wild fish and need to be caught.

The Jacobs family. Photo courtesy of the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

6.) The Arkansas Supreme Court agreed Thursday that the state should allow same-sex couples to be listed on their child’s birth certificates, but stopped short of changing a state law that the nation’s highest court found unconstitutional this year.

Martin Shkreli, left, talks with reporters while standing next to his attorney Benjamin Brafman after leaving federal court in New York, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

7.) Echoing the points that helped it convict Martin Shkreli of securities fraud, federal prosecutors urged a jury Friday to find Shkreli’s former attorney guilty of furthering the con.

Dead staghorn coral. (Arc Centre of Excellence Coral Reef Studies)
8.) From the world of Science, a new study finds that despite wiping out nearly half of all life on Earth, one of the most devastating mass extinctions did not fundamentally alter marine ecosystems.
