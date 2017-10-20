Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Senate passing a $4 trillion budget framework, a key step in the Republican plan to pass a tax package by the end of the year; a federal judge denied a request by the Trump administration to pause proceedings in multiple lawsuits challenging the decision to end a program that shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation; a new study finds that despite wiping out nearly half of all life on Earth, one of the most devastating mass extinctions did not fundamentally alter marine ecosystems, and more.

1.) In National news the Senate passed a $4 trillion budget framework Thursday night, a key step in the Republican plan to pass a tax package by the end of the year without any votes from Democrats.

2.) Attorneys for the Trump administration credited an interest in promoting childbirth Friday in asking the D.C. Circuit to keeping an abortion off limits to a teenager whom immigration authorities apprehended last month at the Texas border.

3.) Former President Barack Obama offered veiled criticism of President Donald Trump in Virginia on Thursday, while campaigning for the Democrat running for governor in next month’s election.

5.) In Regional news in 2017, just 517 native steelhead made their way from the ocean, up the Columbia River and back to Willamette Falls, according to data from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife – the worst year on record. Meanwhile, hatcheries release 63 million fish every year that compete with the wild fish and need to be caught.

