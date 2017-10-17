Nightly Brief
Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocking President Donald Trump’s third effort at a travel ban; the Supreme Court agreed to put a pin Tuesday in its consideration of a class action over what has been called “the single largest fraud ever perpetrated on the city of New York”; Oregon environmentalists continued their battle against a project that they might be expected to support – mountain biking trails on Mount Hood; federal prosecutors unveiled what they called first-of-their-kind fentanyl indictments Tuesday against a pair of Chinese nationals, and more.
1.) In National news a federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s third effort at a travel ban, finding it as discriminatory as the first two versions.
2.) The White House lawyer nominated for a seat on the D.C. Circuit declined to tell Senate Democrats on Tuesday what advice he gave to the president on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
3.) The Supreme Court agreed to put a pin Tuesday in its consideration of a class action over what has been called “the single largest fraud ever perpetrated on the city of New York.”
4.) Ruth Bader Ginsburg has called her personal trainer one of the most important people in her life. For trainer Bryant Johnson, whose new book devoted to the 84-year-old Supreme Court justice comes out Tuesday, the feeling is mutual.
5.) In Regional news Oregon environmentalists continued their battle Monday against a project that they might be expected to support – mountain biking trails that would put the grassy slopes around Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood to work in the summer.
6.) New York City is one power surge away from losing all of the data police have on millions of dollars in unclaimed forfeitures, a city attorney admitted to a flabbergasted judge on Tuesday.
7.) Rejecting prosecutorial-abuse claims from a former legislative staffer snared in Pennsylvania’s 2009 Computergate scandal, the Third Circuit cleared a host of officials Monday including Tom Corbett, the state’s former attorney general and governor.
8.) In International news federal prosecutors unveiled what they called first-of-their-kind fentanyl indictments Tuesday against a pair of Chinese nationals they say trafficked the synthetic opioid into the United States.