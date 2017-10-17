Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocking President Donald Trump’s third effort at a travel ban; the Supreme Court agreed to put a pin Tuesday in its consideration of a class action over what has been called “the single largest fraud ever perpetrated on the city of New York”; Oregon environmentalists continued their battle against a project that they might be expected to support – mountain biking trails on Mount Hood; federal prosecutors unveiled what they called first-of-their-kind fentanyl indictments Tuesday against a pair of Chinese nationals, and more.

1.) In National news a federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s third effort at a travel ban, finding it as discriminatory as the first two versions.

2.) The White House lawyer nominated for a seat on the D.C. Circuit declined to tell Senate Democrats on Tuesday what advice he gave to the president on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

3.) The Supreme Court agreed to put a pin Tuesday in its consideration of a class action over what has been called “the single largest fraud ever perpetrated on the city of New York.”

