Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today include the death toll from nearly two dozen wildfires burning throughout Northern California continuing to rise and several fires burning in the Wine Country grew unabated, even as the region braced for another bout of gusty winds; the country’s largest water district cemented support for Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown’s contentious Bay Delta water project, agreeing to pay an estimated $4.3 billion; new evidence shows that runoff from just 10 rivers in the third world are responsible for most of the billions of pounds of plastic waste that enter the ocean every year, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news the death toll from nearly two dozen wildfires burning throughout Northern California continues to rise and several fires burning in the Wine Country grew unabated overnight, even as the region braces for another bout of gusty winds on Wednesday.

2.) Grappling with a bid to make corporations liable for human-rights abuses overseas, the conservative justices voiced concern Wednesday about how a reversal could exacerbate diplomatic tensions.

3.) A San Francisco Bay Area county did not violate the Second Amendment by prohibiting three businessmen from opening a gun store near a residential area because there is no protected right to sell guns, an en banc Ninth Circuit ruled.

4.) Laws requiring truthful disclosure are not unconstitutional forced speech, the Ninth Circuit ruled, reversing and remanding dismissal of two cases against financial firms.

Like this: Like Loading...