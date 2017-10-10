Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including California’s iconic Wine Country being ravaged by wildfires, two of nearly 20 fires raging across the Golden State that have so far left at least 11 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed; a challenge poised to resolve how long parties have to file appeals in civil cases brought pointed questions Tuesday from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that liability for one passenger’s injuries in a 1996 fatal car accident involving an uninsured, drunken driver, falls to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland, and more.

1.) In National news California’s iconic Wine Country has been ravaged by wildfires since late Sunday, two of nearly 20 fires raging across the Golden State that have so far left at least 11 people dead, thousands of homes destroyed and scores of firefighters battling to contain the damage.

2.) As if the murders of 58 people in Las Vegas were not enough, scammers are soliciting online donations for bogus charities and phony victims, the Nevada attorney general said.

