Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including California’s iconic Wine Country being ravaged by wildfires, two of nearly 20 fires raging across the Golden State that have so far left at least 11 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed; a challenge poised to resolve how long parties have to file appeals in civil cases brought pointed questions Tuesday from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that liability for one passenger’s injuries in a 1996 fatal car accident involving an uninsured, drunken driver, falls to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland, and more.

Firefighters drive through the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., looking for hotspots on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

1.) In National news California’s iconic Wine Country has been ravaged by wildfires since late Sunday, two of nearly 20 fires raging across the Golden State that have so far left at least 11 people dead, thousands of homes destroyed and scores of firefighters battling to contain the damage.

Las Vegas Shooting

2.) As if the murders of 58 people in Las Vegas were not enough, scammers are soliciting online donations for bogus charities and phony victims, the Nevada attorney general said.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for a photo in her chambers at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. before an interview with the Associated Press.(AP)

3.) A challenge poised to resolve how long parties have to file appeals in civil cases brought pointed questions Tuesday from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
4.) An executive order expected to be unveiled this week by President Donald Trump could undermine the stability of the Affordable Care Act by allowing groups of people to band together and buy insurance outside their states.
The Rio Grande in Texas.
5.) In Regional news the U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday that it will hear two cases in which neighboring states are fighting over water rights, one between Florida and Georgia and another pitting Texas against New Mexico and Colorado.
6.) From the world of Science comes word that resistance to crops that have been genetically modified to kill pests is surging, according to a study that examines 20 years of data.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receiving a briefing in Pyongyang. (KRT via AP Video)
7.) In International news South Korean officials said Tuesday that North Korean hackers stole classified U.S.-South Korea military documents, including a top secret plan for a potential conflict on the Korean peninsula.

8.) Looking at a 1996 fatal car accident involving an uninsured, drunken driver, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that liability for one passenger’s injuries falls to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland.

 

