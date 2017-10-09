Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge heard arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

1.) In National news President Donald Trump proposed a set of sweeping and rigid immigration reforms Sunday that he said must be included in any legislation addressing the status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, talks to a reporter after speaking at Whayne Supply in Hazard, Ky, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Pruitt says the Trump administration will abandon the Obama-era clean power plan aimed at reducing global warming. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)

2.) EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said he will sign a proposed rule Tuesday “to withdraw the so-called Clean Power Plan of the past administration” – and immediately drew fire from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who said he will sue the Trump administration over the move.

Some of the casinos along the Las Vegas Strip dim their marquees signs for about 10 minutes Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas, to pay tribute to the victims who spent that much time under fire in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

3.) Three people who attended the country music festival where a gunman massacred 58 people Oct. 1 have filed a class action against the maker of bump stock, an attachment used by the gunman to modify his semi-automatic rifles to fire at almost the same rate as automatics.

A cypress swamp in Louisiana, in the lower reaches of the Mississippi River.

4.) In Regional news opponents of the controversial pipeline that has received the go-ahead from the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, are urging the state to require the company building it to conduct an environmental impact statement for the land it traverses — a strip between Baton Rouge and New Orleans known as Cancer Alley.

California Gov. Jerry Brown. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

5.) California has adopted one of the most rigorous campaign-finance laws in the nation, with Gov. Jerry Brown’s signing on Saturday of a bill to require clear disclosure of political contributors in print, television and online ads.

6.) A black Texas high school student and her mom claim in a federal lawsuit that the principal expelled her last week for sitting through the Pledge of Allegiance, after which the school secretary told her, “This is not the NFL.”
This image depicts the structure of the BAX protein (purple). The activator compound BTSA1 (orange) has bound to the active site of BAX (green), changing the shape of the BAX molecule at several points (shown in yellow, magenta and cyan). BAX, once in its final activated form, can home in on mitochondria and puncture their outer membranes, triggering apoptosis (cell death). Image courtesy Albert Einstein College of Medicine

7.) From the world of Medicine comes word  researchers have created a new treatment that can kill cancer directly without affecting healthy cells – a development that could dramatically improve survival rates of patients suffering from the disease.

Streaked Horned Lark (Photo via U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
8.) In Environmental news scientists who want to study the effects of pollution and climate change don’t need to look any further than a feather.
