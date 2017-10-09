Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump proposing a set of sweeping and rigid immigration reforms that he said must be included in any legislation addressing the status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients; California adopts one of the most rigorous campaign-finance laws in the nation, with Gov. Jerry Brown’s signing on Saturday of a bill to require clear disclosure of political contributors in print, television and online ads; word that scientists who want to study the effects of pollution and climate change don’t need to look any further than a feather, and more.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump proposed a set of sweeping and rigid immigration reforms Sunday that he said must be included in any legislation addressing the status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.

2.) EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said he will sign a proposed rule Tuesday “to withdraw the so-called Clean Power Plan of the past administration” – and immediately drew fire from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who said he will sue the Trump administration over the move.

3.) Three people who attended the country music festival where a gunman massacred 58 people Oct. 1 have filed a class action against the maker of bump stock, an attachment used by the gunman to modify his semi-automatic rifles to fire at almost the same rate as automatics.

