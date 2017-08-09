Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today include Secretary of State Rex Tillerson saying that there is no “imminent threat” from North Korea and Americans should “sleep well at night”; The Texas House of Representatives approving a bill that prohibits private insurers from providing coverage for abortions; Transgender women filing a federal civil rights lawsuit two weeks after President Donald Trump banned them from serving in the military, and more.

(Bryan R. Smith/Pool Photo via AP)

1.) In National News, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that there is no “imminent threat” from North Korea and Americans should “sleep well at night,” undercutting terse words exchanged between President Donald Trump and Pyongyang.

2.) Five transgender women who served their country for about a half century collectively filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday targeting President Trump and his senior military leaders, two weeks after Trump banned transgender people from serving in the military.



3.) Attorneys for Taylor Swift and the former Denver disc jockey she accuses of groping her opened the trial by telling the eight-member civil jury very different stories about the night in question.

4.) The D.C. Circuit ruled unanimously Wednesday that a military judge must recuse himself from hearing the government’s appeal to reinstate charges against the accused mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.



5.) In Science News, new report for the journal Weather finds that 2016 didn’t extend the streak of broken global heat records, but the planet didn’t cool down any, either.

Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

6.) In Regional News, the Texas House of Representatives approved a bill that prohibits private insurers from providing coverage for abortions, rejecting amendments that would make exceptions for rape, incest or fetal abnormalities.



7.) Illinois consumers took their outrage over Cook County’s new sweetened-beverage tax to court just a week after it took effect, accusing McDonald’s, 7-Eleven and Walgreens of applying the tax to unsweetened drinks and overtaxing sodas.



8.) Citing its dubious distinction as “ground zero” of the country’s opioid epidemic, New Hampshire filed suit Tuesday against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP.

