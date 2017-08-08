Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today include reports that North Korea is producing nuclear warheads small enough to fit inside their long-range ballistic missiles; the Justice Department reversing itself in a high-profile voting-rights case and throwing support behind Ohio’s effort to restore a procedure allowing the state to purge inactive voters; Los Angeles city leaders passing a measure forcing contractors to disclose if they are planning to bid for work on President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the southern border, and more.

This May 14, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government shows the “Hwasong-12,” a new type of ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

1.) In National news, North Korea is producing nuclear warheads small enough to fit inside their long-range ballistic missiles – which the country claims are capable of reaching the United States.

In this Nov. 13, 2016 file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent passes along a section of border wall in Hidalgo, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

2.) Los Angeles city leaders passed a measure Tuesday that would force contractors with the city to disclose if they are planning to bid for work on President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the southern border.

3.) New Hampshire’s secretary of state will send voter data to President Trump’s election-integrity commission but the information will not be made public in a digital file, after the state reached a resolution with the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, co-chair of President Trump’s voter-fraud commission, holds a stack of papers as he meets with then President-elect Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

4.) The Justice Department reversed itself in a high-profile voting-rights case and is now throwing support behind Ohio’s effort to restore a procedure allowing the state to purge inactive voters who don’t respond to registration notices.



5.) The Google engineer who sent a controversial internal memo about how biological differences between men and women are why more men work in computer science fields has been fired by the company.



6.) Striking down limits on the use of hydrofluorocarbons, a chemical found in aerosol spray cans that scientists have linked to global warming, the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that federal regulators exceeded their authority.



7.) In Science News, a study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry found that playing action video games can reduce gray matter in a major part of the brain, increasing the risk of developing brain illnesses and diseases.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio waves before a rally announcing a plan to fund MTA improvements on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)

8.) In Regional News, trio of New Yorkers are accusing embattled Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio of conspiracy, griping about his nearly $14 million legal bill for a pay-to-play inquiry.

