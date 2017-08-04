Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Justice Department making changes to its policies on subpoenaing news organizations as part of its crackdown on government leaks;after five days of deliberation, a jury of seven women and five men found scorned pharmaceutical executive Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli guilty Friday on federal charges of securities fraud; European lawmakers on Friday added six Russian entities to a sanctions list for their roles in transferring gas turbines to the disputed territory of Crimea, and more.

1.) In National news the Justice Department is making changes to its policies on subpoenaing news organizations as part of its crackdown on government leaks, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday.

2.) President Donald Trump was in full campaign mode Thursday night in West Virginia, defiantly continuing to insist “the Russia story is a complete fabrication” just hours after the public learned that special prosecutor Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury to delve into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

3.) The Environmental Protection Agency said it is moving forward with Obama-era smog regulations, after 15 states petitioned to challenge the Trump administration’s delay of rules reducing emissions of air pollutants.

4.) After five days of deliberation, a jury of seven women and five men found scorned pharmaceutical executive Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli guilty Friday on federal charges of securities fraud.

5.) In Regional news claims that Martha Stewart Living cut a business partner out of a deal with a national pet store chain will proceed to trial, after a New York judge rejected the merchandising company’s bid to toss the case.

6.) From the world of Science comes word of a discovery of an ancient family of darkly colored asteroids could shed light on the processes that led to the birth of our solar system, which has been a point of debate among planetary scientists.

7.) In International news European lawmakers on Friday added six Russian entities to a sanctions list for their roles in transferring gas turbines to the disputed territory of Crimea.

8.) In his latest Dispatch from the Road, Courthouse News’ Western bureau chief explores what brought two bartenders to Deadwood, South Dakota – the theme park of bikers, gamblers and Old West history buffs.

