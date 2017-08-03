Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, has impaneled a grand jury in Washington; attorneys for Ohio facing a Sixth Circuit panel on Thursday defended the constitutionality of a law that revokes health care funding from abortion providers; a report in the journal Science Advances finds that South Asia will be exposed to extreme temperatures due to climate change that will approach or exceed the upper limit of human survivability before 2100, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, has impaneled a grand jury in Washington that began working in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

2.) The Justice Department on Thursday announced cities hoping to participate in a federal training program meant to combat violent crime will have to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement requests, the latest in the agency’s attempts to punish so-called “sanctuary cities.”

3.) A leaked transcript of President Donald Trump’s January phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto shows Trump asking that the Mexican leader stop publicly denying his country would pay for Trump’s proposed border wall.

4.) In Regional news dozens of children gathered under the shade of an historic live oak tree on the grounds of the Texas state Capitol Wednesday to listen to lawmakers read Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax,” a tale that depicts the terrible consequences of destroying trees. Their purpose: to thwart Gov. Greg Abbott’s crusade against tree protections.

6.) Attorneys for Ohio facing a Sixth Circuit panel on Thursday defended the constitutionality of a law that revokes health care funding from abortion providers and asked the appeals court to throw out an injunction against it.

7.) In Environmental news the population of spring-run Chinook salmon has ebbed to the point where fish advocates, Native Americans and environmentalists are warning near-term extinction is a real possibility.

8.) In Science and International news, a Wednesday report in the journal Science Advances finds that South Asia will be exposed to extreme temperatures due to climate changethat will approach or exceed the upper limit of human survivability before 2100.

Like this: Like Loading...