Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

President Trump signing bipartisan legislation on Wednesday imposing sanctions on Russia and limiting his own authority to lift them;a group of voters challenged the constitutionality of Tennessee’s voting procedures before the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday, specifically the passage of a 2014 constitutional amendment that eliminated protections and funding for abortions; the European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday declined to order the release of two Turkish citizens who were detained after going on a hunger strike to protest being fired from their jobs, and more.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, signed a bill imposing new sanctions on Russia, conceding under pressure from his own party that a warmer relationship with Moscow was not in the country’s best interest. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

1.) In National news President Trump signed bipartisan legislation on Wednesday imposing sanctions on Russia and limiting his own authority to lift them, a measure that has already escalated tension with the Russian government and produced retaliation against the American embassy there.

The U.S. Air Force has successfully launched the unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile, the fourth such test this year amidst tensions over North Korea’s repeated missile tests. (Senior Airman Ian Dudley/Vandenberg Air Base via AP)

2.) An Air France jet passed over the landing site of an intercontinental ballistic missile North Korea fired last week just 10 minutes before the missile landed, according to a report by ABC News.

In this July 11, 2017, photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

3.) U.S. Sen. John McCain has returned home to Arizona to fight brain cancer – and speculation about the future of his seat.

President Donald Trump, flanked by Sen. Tom Cotton, R- Ark., left, and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

4.) President Trump appeared with a pair of conservative Republican senators at the White House on Wednesday to unveil legislation aimed at slashing legal immigration levels over a decade, a goal Trump endorsed during the 2016 campaign.

The Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

5.) In Regional news a group of voters challenged the constitutionality of Tennessee’s voting procedures before the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday, specifically the passage of a 2014 constitutional amendment that eliminated protections and funding for abortions.

6.) A typo may have derailed hopes of putting legalized marijuana to a public vote in South Dakota in 2018.
The grand chamber of the European Court of Human Rights.
7.) In International news the European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday declined to order the release of two Turkish citizens who were detained after going on a hunger strike to protest being fired from their jobs.
Fighters from the Islamic State group parade in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armored vehicle on the main road at the northern city of Mosul, Iraq. (AP Photo, File)
8.) People worldwide consider ISIS and climate change the greatest threats to their nations’ security, according to a Pew Research Center survey of almost 42,000 respondents in 38 countries.
