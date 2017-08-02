Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

1.) In National news President Trump signed bipartisan legislation on Wednesday imposing sanctions on Russia and limiting his own authority to lift them, a measure that has already escalated tension with the Russian government and produced retaliation against the American embassy there.

2.) An Air France jet passed over the landing site of an intercontinental ballistic missile North Korea fired last week just 10 minutes before the missile landed, according to a report by ABC News.

3.) U.S. Sen. John McCain has returned home to Arizona to fight brain cancer – and speculation about the future of his seat.

4.) President Trump appeared with a pair of conservative Republican senators at the White House on Wednesday to unveil legislation aimed at slashing legal immigration levels over a decade, a goal Trump endorsed during the 2016 campaign.

5.) In Regional news a group of voters challenged the constitutionality of Tennessee’s voting procedures before the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday, specifically the passage of a 2014 constitutional amendment that eliminated protections and funding for abortions.

