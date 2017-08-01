Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a Senate panel tasked with addressing the U.S. affordable-housing crisis hearing shocking statistics Tuesday: a quarter of all American households are spending 50 percent of their income on rent; “Very disturbed” by testimony that court workers were harassed, a federal judge dissolved a preliminary injunction that protected a jury nullification advocacy group’s right to distribute pamphlets outside a Denver courthouse;three studies published in the journal Nature Climate Change suggest planet Earth will likely warm about 3 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100, at which point the side effects of climate change would become more severe, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news a Senate panel tasked with addressing the U.S. affordable-housing crisis heard shocking statistics Tuesday: a quarter of all American households are spending 50 percent of their income on rent.

2.) After 54 years, the last remaining investigative records on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy are set to be released in October, and their contents could range from mundane to shocking.

3.) President Donald Trump personally dictated the statement his son Donald Trump Jr. used to misrepresent his meeting with a Russian attorney and others in July, the Washington Post reported Monday night.

4.) A Fox News contributor filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday accusing the network of attributing fabricated quotations to him about the murder investigation of a former Democratic National Committee staffer at the direction of President Donald Trump.

5.) In Regional news a federal judge ruled Monday that the government will not have to repay a Maine insurer who did not receive payments from the so-called “risk corridors program” of the Affordable Care Act.

6.) “Very disturbed” by testimony that court workers were harassed, a federal judge dissolved a preliminary injunction that protected a jury nullification advocacy group’s right to distribute pamphlets outside a Denver courthouse.

7.) A federal judge signaled Tuesday that states like Wyoming likely can’t seek additional penalties against Volkswagen for installing emissions-cheating software in some 580,000 vehicles sold in the United States.

8.) From the world of Science, three studies published in the journal Nature Climate Change suggest three studies published in the journal Nature Climate Change suggest planet Earth will likely warm about 3 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100 , at which point the side effects of climate change would become more severe.

Like this: Like Loading...