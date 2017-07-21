Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut public investments that curb various global health threats would threaten programs that save millions of lives around the world; while misinformation spread by fake news has polluted electoral politics, its dangerous implications extend well beyond that, law and media experts said at the Ninth Circuit’s Judicial Conference; according to a Pew Research Center report, Americans of both sexes said they find it stressful to talk politics with people with whom they disagree, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut public investments that curb various global health threats would threaten programs that save millions of lives around the world, according to a new report.

2.) While misinformation spread by fake news has polluted electoral politics, its dangerous implications extend well beyond that into the realm of business and national security, law and media experts said at the Ninth Circuit’s Judicial Conference.

3.) White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

8.) In Research news American women are paying more attention to politics since Donald Trump was elected, according to a Pew Research Center report released Thursday, and the same percentage of Americans of both sexes said they find it stressful to talk politics with people with whom they disagree.

Like this: Like Loading...