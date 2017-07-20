Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

1.) In National news O. J. Simpson, former football star turned convicted robber, is set to be released from a medium-security prison outside Lovelock, Nevada, as early as Oct. 1 after his good behavior while confined as “offender 1027820” helped secure his parole Thursday.

2.) Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday insisted he will remain in his job, despite sharp public criticism from President Donald Trump over his decision to recuse himself from any investigation into ties between the president’s campaign and the Russian government.

3.) Experts told lawmakers Wednesday that low-level Chinese businessmen dabbling in money laundering and the trafficking of materials for nuclear power reactors in North Korea are making effective sanctions on Pyongyang close to impossible.

4.) As attendees of the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference arrived for the Wednesday morning panel discussion, two large state-of-the art security robots wandered slowly and menacingly around the perimeter of the conference room.

