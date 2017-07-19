Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a panel of experts at the Ninth Circuit’s judicial conference agreeing on one thing: the type of voter fraud President Donald Trump claims is widespread is virtually nonexistent; the Congressional Budget Office says the Republican plan to repeal most of the Affordable Care Act without a ready replacement would leave 32 million more people uninsured by 2026 than under current law; Mexico is helping aged parents visit long-lost children in the United States, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

Hamilton director Thomas Kail, left, speaks next to Hon. Sidney Thomas, Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, at the 2017 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in San Francisco, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

1.) In National news, despite sharp differences of opinion on a variety of issues related to the nexus of elections and the court system, a panel of experts at the Ninth Circuit’s judicial conference agreed on one thing: the type of voter fraud President Donald Trump claims is widespread is virtually nonexistent.

2.) Trial judges should be more skeptical of forensic methods that don’t pass scientific muster, a panel of legal experts told judges at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference on Tuesday.

3.) The Republican plan to repeal most of the Affordable Care Act without a ready replacement would leave 32 million more people uninsured by 2026 than under current law, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump stops to greet Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, left, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. at a luncheon with GOP leadership, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
4.) With their latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act seemingly in peril, Senate Republicans attended a lunch at the White House on Wednesday where President Donald Trump pressured them to deliver on the promise of a new health care law.
5.) In the world of Entertainment, Madonna won a court order Tuesday temporarily halting auctions of private and personally sensitive items such as her panties, hairbrush and love letters, including one from the late rapper Tupac Shakur.
6.) In Regional news, the Oakland City Council approved a resolution Tuesday cutting ties between city police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying cooperation between the agencies is eroding trust in the city’s officers and harming public safety.
7.) An order of Roman Catholic nuns is suing federal energy regulators, claiming the government’s approval of a gas pipeline passing through the order’s property infringes in their practice of religion.
8.) In International news, Mexico is helping aged parents visit long-lost children in the United States. In her central Mexico home, Maria Remedios Duarte sometimes wondered if she would ever again see the six sons who went north one after another, looking for better opportunities in the United States. “I’d lie in bed thinking about them, about how long they’ve been away,” she said.
%d bloggers like this: