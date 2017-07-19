Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a panel of experts at the Ninth Circuit’s judicial conference agreeing on one thing: the type of voter fraud President Donald Trump claims is widespread is virtually nonexistent; the Congressional Budget Office says the Republican plan to repeal most of the Affordable Care Act without a ready replacement would leave 32 million more people uninsured by 2026 than under current law; Mexico is helping aged parents visit long-lost children in the United States, and more.

1.) In National news, despite sharp differences of opinion on a variety of issues related to the nexus of elections and the court system, a panel of experts at the Ninth Circuit’s judicial conference agreed on one thing: the type of voter fraud President Donald Trump claims is widespread is virtually nonexistent.

2.) Trial judges should be more skeptical of forensic methods that don’t pass scientific muster, a panel of legal experts told judges at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference on Tuesday.

3.) The Republican plan to repeal most of the Affordable Care Act without a ready replacement would leave 32 million more people uninsured by 2026 than under current law, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday.

