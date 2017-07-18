Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the opening day of the Ninth Circuit’s judicial conference did not flinch at political subjects, with judges hearing a historical overview of three Supreme Court cases arising from the mass incarceration by executive order of 120,000 Japanese-Americans during World War II; California lawmakers extended the state’s emissions tax, calling cap-and-trade a “down payment” for California’s ambitious climate change agenda; a scientist working on the Mars Rover 2020 project told a congressional committee on Tuesday that if successful, samples returned to Earth from the distant planet could change everything about how human beings understand the origin of life, and more.

1.) In National news Monday’s opening day of the Ninth Circuit’s judicial conference did not flinch at political subjects, with judges hearing a historical overview of three Supreme Court cases arising from the mass incarceration by executive order of 120,000 Japanese-Americans during World War II.

2.) New Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch listened as a 15-year-old read a civics essay laden with contemporary relevance on Monday at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference.

3.) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he will go forward with a plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a ready replacement, even as three Republican senators announced they would not support the idea.

4.) The Ninth Circuit upheld the FBI’s use of gag orders to muzzle companies about the number and content of national security letters they receive seeking records on their customers without a warrant.

