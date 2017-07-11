Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Donald Trump Jr. releasing emails confirming reports he was told prior to a controversial meeting with a Russian attorney that the potentially damaging information she had to share about Hillary Clinton came directly from the Kremlin; California Democrats advancing a bill to lock in federal environmental protection standards as they existed on the day before Donald Trump took office; the Ninth Circuit reversing a ruling in favor of a Spanish art foundation claiming ownership of an impressionist painting, holding the foundation failed to prove it did not know the painting had been stolen by Nazis, and more.

1.) In National news Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday released what he said was the entire email chain setting up his controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer at the height of the 2016 campaign, confirming reports he was told in advance the potentially damaging information she had to share about Hillary Clinton came directly from the Kremlin.

2.) From New York to Texas, Twitter users blocked from reading Donald Trump’s personal feed filed a federal complaint Tuesday alleging that they have a First Amendment right to read the president’s tweets.

4.) In Regional news California's Democratic leaders have unveiled proposals that would extend California's contentious cap-and-trade system and allow the state to continue taxing businesses for greenhouse gas emissions until 2030.

5.) In an effort to thwart President Donald Trump's campaign promise to reduce or eliminate environmental regulations that some Republicans believe stifle business, California Democrats advanced a bill to lock in federal standards as they existed on the day before Trump took office.

