Nightly Brief
Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
Top CNS stories for today including Donald Trump Jr. releasing emails confirming reports he was told prior to a controversial meeting with a Russian attorney that the potentially damaging information she had to share about Hillary Clinton came directly from the Kremlin; California Democrats advancing a bill to lock in federal environmental protection standards as they existed on the day before Donald Trump took office; the Ninth Circuit reversing a ruling in favor of a Spanish art foundation claiming ownership of an impressionist painting, holding the foundation failed to prove it did not know the painting had been stolen by Nazis, and more.
1.) In National news Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday released what he said was the entire email chain setting up his controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer at the height of the 2016 campaign, confirming reports he was told in advance the potentially damaging information she had to share about Hillary Clinton came directly from the Kremlin.
2.) From New York to Texas, Twitter users blocked from reading Donald Trump’s personal feed filed a federal complaint Tuesday alleging that they have a First Amendment right to read the president’s tweets.
3.) A class of shareholders has asked a federal judge to block Tribune Media Co.’s planned $3.9 billion sale to Sinclair Broadcast Group saying the deal is fundamentally unfair.
6.) Attorneys for one of the teens who blames her attempted murder of a classmate on inspiration by the fictional boogeyman Slenderman fought Monday to have her trial heard this fall by a sequestered jury.
7.) In Research news a Pew Research Center survey finds Republicans have an increasingly dim view of colleges and universities and the effect those institutions have on the way things are going in the United States.
8.) In International news the Ninth Circuit reversed a ruling in favor of a Spanish art foundation claiming ownership of an impressionist painting, because the foundation had not convinced the court that it did not know the painting was stolen by Nazis when it acquired it.