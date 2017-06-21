Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including testimony on Capitol Hill suggesting that after learning it had been hacked,the Democratic National Committee rejected the government’s offer to help;the European Court of Justice opened the door Wednesday for a vaccine maker to be held liable after a man died in France from complications of multiple sclerosis;the Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokulea completed the last leg of a historic three-year, round-the-world voyage, raising insights about the relevance of the past to the future of Polynesian culture and ocean conservation, and more.

1.) In National news Trump administration officials called for the Senate’s help Wednesday in fighting a Latin drug gang, the MS-13.

2.) Minnesota authorities on Tuesday publicly released dashcam video of former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez shooting and killing Philando Castile in July 2016, four days after Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter.

3.) On the heels of a server breach last year that proved catastrophic, the Democratic National Committee rejected the government’s offer to help, former Homeland Security chief Jeh Johnson testified Wednesday.

4.) Eyeing a push in the D.C. Circuit to restore federal limits on industrial air pollution, a coalition of 14 attorneys general and the city of Chicago filed a motion to intervene.

5.) In Regional news, an Arizona Republican wants to prohibit college students from voting where they attend school, claiming they “dilute the votes” of year-round residents.

6.) Kentucky’s Democratic attorney general claims in court that Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is wielding executive power in an unprecedented and abusive way by systematically dissolving state boards and rewriting state law.

7.) In International news, the European Court of Justice opened the door Wednesday for a vaccine maker to be held liable after a man died in France from complications of multiple sclerosis.

8.) The Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokulea completed the last leg of a historic three-year, round-the-world voyage on Saturday, raising insights about the relevance of the past to the future of Polynesian culture and ocean conservation.

