Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Senate Democrats escalating their protest against Republican secrecy over their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday by shutting down committee hearings; the San Antonio Zoo will face an October trial on claims it violates the Endangered Species Act through its treatment of Lucky the Asian elephant;conservationists worry the Department of the Interior’s review will threaten the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument’s conservation efforts, and more.

1.) In National news Senate Democrats escalated their protest against Republican secrecy over their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday by shutting down committee hearings. The action came on the heels of a roughly six-hour talkathon staged by the Democrats Monday that stretched past midnight.

2.) Senate Republicans plan to release a draft of their health care overhaul on Thursday morning with an eye on bringing the legislation to the floor as soon as next week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.

3.) Bashing the FBI for equivocating on whether it has pre-election records on President Donald Trump, a government-transparency brought a federal complaint to spur action.

4.) Fighting off claims that it used false metrics to coax customers into buying video ads, a Facebook attorney said Monday that the social media giant never promised to give accurate data.

5.) Victims of a fraudulent-investment scheme must amend their claims against the home-building trade group they say promoted the program, a federal judge ruled.

6.) In Regional news the San Antonio Zoo will face an October trial on claims it violates the Endangered Species Act through its treatment of Lucky the Asian elephant, who has been at the center of a two-year legal battle over her habitat.

8.) In Environmental news conservationists worry the Department of the Interior’s review will threaten the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument’s conservation efforts, while timber producers and other stakeholders hope for greater control of the area in a complicated collision of interests.

