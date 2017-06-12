Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Ninth Circuit on Monday becoming the second appeals court to uphold a stay of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, even as he presses the Supreme Court to reinstate it; Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set testify in public before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and the events that led up to it; the Bill Cosby sexual-assault case is headed for the jury after Cosby confirmed that he would not take the stand, and more.

1.) In National news the Ninth Circuit on Monday became the second appeals court to uphold a stay of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, even as he presses the Supreme Court to reinstate it.

2.) Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in public before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and the events that led up to it.

3.) Meanwhile, locals are fighting for Ironwood Forest, where Arizona’s majestic saguaro cactus commands attention, in face of Trump “Monument” review.

4.) The Supreme Court dealt a blow to big pharma on Monday, ruling that companies making generic “biosimilars” to brand-name drugs don’t have to wait an extra six months after gaining federal approval before selling their drugs.

5.) In Regional news jury hearing Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault case heard closing arguments Monday after Cosby confirmed that he would not take the stand.

6.) The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Warns is warning summer hikers in a California wildlife refuge of the likelihood they’ll come upon an illegal pot grow and the dangers that could occur in a confrontation with the farm’s armed guards.

